San Francisco 49ers Playoff Schedule: 49ers face Packers in NFL Divisional round

Andrew Steel
San Francisco 49ers v Washington CommandersGetty Images

Everything you need to know about the NFC top seed’s chances in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs

With a superb 2023 NFL regular season campaign behind them, the San Francisco 49ers will hope to translate their spectacular form into silverware, with just three playoff games between them and the Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

49ers vs. Packers | Jan 20 | 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch on FuboTV

After a 12-5 regular campaign saw them top the conference, the NFC West winners have their eyes on a prize for Levi Stadium - but Kyle Shanahan and his squad must hold a difficult Green Bay Packers team at bay in the Divisional Round.

GOAL brings you a rundown of the 49ers' NFL Playoffs schedule below.

San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Schedule

DateOpponentTime (ET)WatchTickets
Saturday, January 20Green Bay Packers8:00 p.m. FOX / FuboTVFrom $235.00

What are San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the 49ers have a 59.0% chance of making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them top overall, with the Baltimore Ravens second behind them and most likely to be a potential opponent in Las Vegas.

NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 20

  • Texans at Ravens/Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)
  • Packers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, January 21

  • Eagles/Buccaneers at Lions, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Chiefs at Bills or Steelers at Ravens, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)
