Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Schedule: Chiefs face Dolphins in NFL Wild Card round

The 2023 NFL season was as much about the Kansas City Chiefs' off-field sagas as their on-field prowess, but now, the reigning champions know they have just three playoff games between them and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With the AFC West crown to their name, an 11-6 regular season record and home advantage this weekend, the Arrowhead Stadium side will still be wary of the threat of the Miami Dolphins when they come to town in the Wild Card round - especially with no second chances. Allow GOAL to run down the Dolphins' NFL Playoffs schedule.

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) Watch Tickets Saturday, January 13 Miami Dolphins 8:00 p.m. NBC / Peacock From $48

What are Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII chances?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Chiefs have an 8.4% chance of making it all the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

That currently ranks them fifth overall in probability, behind respective NFC and AFC top seeds, the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, January 13

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Cleveland Browns (5) at Houston Texans (4)

(5) at (4) AFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Miami Dolphins (6) at Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Sunday, January 14

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (EST) / Pittsburgh Steelers (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 4:30 p.m. (EST) / Green Bay Packers (7) at Dallas Cowboys (2)

(7) at (2) NFC: 8:00 p.m. (EST) / Los Angeles Rams (6) at Detroit Lions (3)

Monday, January 15