Newcastle and West Ham to battle AC Milan and Inter for Chelsea striker Broja transfer

Chelsea loan star Armando Broja is attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter and Napoli, alongside Premier League sides Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton.

The Blues face a choice this summer about whether to give the 20-year-old a chance in the first-team or let him go for a large profit ahead of a possible bidding war.

Thomas Tuchel's view will be key to the long-term future of the Albania international, who is being offered first-team football elsewhere.

Article continues below

What does Tuchel think of Broja?

The Cobham graduate has performed well in his maiden season on loan in the Premier League at Southampton, scoring nine times in 38 appearances in all competitions.

It follows a season on loan at Vitesse, where he became the highest-scoring teenager in Europe's top 10 leagues.

It remains unclear how much Broja would cost to sign, but some reports have valued him at around £25 million ($31m). The striker has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

Speaking recently about his loanees, Tuchel gave his view of what it will take for Broja, alongside Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher, to get their shot at Chelsea next season.

“First of all, they will come back because they are our players," Tuchel said. "When we give them on loan, we do this for them but also for us to have better, more experienced players back. They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on.

"It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach. It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, the situation around the club.

"It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season, but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure.”

He gave more detail on his view of Broja in January: "Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goalscorer."

What else is going on in Chelsea's attack this summer?

Everything Chelsea does in attack this summer will depend on player sales, with the club's forwards already splitting limited minutes between them.

The Blues have once again struggled to create a fluid goalscoring attack, which has been a factor in them falling short in their title challenge against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Although Romelu Lukaku is rumoured to be returning to Italy, he is focusing on ending the 2021-22 campaign strongly before end-of-season talks with Tuchel.

Timo Werner is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and there are doubts around Christian Pulisic after his father complained about his non-selection recently on social media.

With defenders the focus and midfield acquisitions also considered, Chelsea will need to sell players before considering signings like Robert Lewandowski, for whom they've held a long-term interest.

Further reading