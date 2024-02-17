Newcastle United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Saturday. The Maggies are seventh in the standings and will be looking to make a push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bournemouth will be keen to prevent dropping down the table, as they are currently in the 13th spot.

Newcastle have won three out of their last four matches and will be confident of getting three points out of the upcoming fixture at home. The challenge is made easier by Bournemouth's recent form as the visitors are winless in four games and are expected to struggle in this encounter.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: St. James' Park

The match will be played at St. James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock for fans in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle had suffered a significant setback with striker Callum Wilson facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines due to a pectoral tendon injury that requires surgery. Alexander Isak is also considered a major doubt with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, and Matt Targett are nearing full recovery but they won't be available for Saturday's game. Nick Pope's shoulder injury and Sandro Tonali's suspension keep them out of selection.

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Hayden, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Gordon, Barnes

AFC Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will be without Romain Faivre due to illness, along with Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, James Hill, and Darren Randolph, who are all sidelined due to injuries.

Additionally, Philip Billing will miss the match as he serves the second of his three-match suspension.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Tavernier, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Cook, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/11/23 AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United Premier League 11/02/23 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 1 Newcastle United Premier League 21/12/22 Newcastle United 1 - 0 AFC Bournemouth League Cup 17/09/22 Newcastle United 1 - 1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League 01/07/20 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 4 Newcastle United Premier League

