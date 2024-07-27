New Zealand vs USA: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Summer Olympics match between New Zealand U23 and USA U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USA will look to bounce back from a disappointing start to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament at the Paris 2024 Games when they face New Zealand in the second round on Saturday.

The United States were dominated by France en route to a 3-0 loss in the countries' group stage opener. The French were held scoreless in the first half despite dominating possession, but the floodgates opened in the second half.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are in Paris to make some noise and reasserted their dark-horse status by edging out a strong Guinea 2-1 in the opener.

How to watch New Zealand U23 vs USA U23

New Zealand U23 vs USA U23 kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Olympics match between New Zealand U23 and USA U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch New Zealand U23 vs USA U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Olympics match between France U23 and USA U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium, Telemundo and USA Network.

Team news & squads

New Zealand U23 team news

Matthew Garbett and Ben Waine found the back of the net in the 2-1 win against Guinea. Darren Bazeley's side has assembled a few players from all over the world, with new Bournemouth recruit Alex Paulsen set to be the starting goalkeeper throughout the Olympics.

Paulsen is one of three English-based players in the ranks, along with Reading defender Tyler Bindon and Plymouth Argyle attacker Ben Waine, but the latter faces stiff competition in attack.

Twenty-two-year-old Riley Bidois, who represents Loudoun United in the second tier of football in the United States, will lead the line for New Zealand.

New Zealand U23 possible XI: Paulsen; Boxall, Surman, Bindon, Sutton; Bell, Bayliss, Garbett, Singh, Herdman; Waine.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paulsen, Sims, Gray Defenders: Boxall, Sutton, Bindon, Kelly-Heald, Sheridan, Hughes, Surman Midfielders: Bell, Garbett, Old, Conchie, Singh, Bayliss, Toomey Forwards: Waine, Randall, Herdman, Van Hattum, Gillion

USA U23 team news

Columbus Crew keeper Patrick Schulte had a game to forget in the opener as he could have possibly done better in two of the three goals. Chelsea's Gabriel Slonina will likely replace him in between the sticks here.

Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson continue to form an overage pairing in central defence to combat New Zealand's centre-forwards, while Utrecht's Paxten Aaronson pulls the strings in the number 10 slot.

Kevin Paredes is going to be counted on to provide creativity on the wing and help the team create scoring chances.

USA U23 possible XI: Slonina; Harriel, Robinson, Zimmerman, Wiley; McGlynn, Tessmann; Booth, Aaronson, Paredes; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Slonina Defenders: Harriel, Zimmerman, Dietz, Tolkin, Robinson, Wiley Midfielders: Busio, Tessmann, Mihailovic, Cremaschi, McGlynn Forwards: Paredes, Yow, Booth, Aaronson, McGuire

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two nations in all competitions.

