New York Red Bulls vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls entertain Austin at the Red Bull Arena in a crucial Major League Soccer clash this Wednesday night.

Having picked up just one point from the last 12 on offer and currently riding on a a four-game winless streak, New York Red Bulls desperately needed a win against local rivals New York City FC, but they were held to a goalless draw in the derby on Saturday evening.

As a result, the host are in must-win mode, currently sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference table with 30 points from their 28 MLS matches, five points adrift of the second and final playoffs qualifier spot.

Austin, meanwhile, are struggling for form, and points are hard to come by, having lost four times in their last five fixtures. The visitors fell to yet another defeat in their most recent MLS fixture, this time 2-1 to in-form Portland Timbers at home.

Last season's Western Conference runners-up have endured an underwhelming campaign overall, and the dire run of results has seen Josh Wolff's side drop to 12th place in the Western Conference, having picked up 33 points from their 28 league matches so far.

Still only three points off the playoff qualifier places, a victory on Wednesday over the Red Bulls would put the Verde & Black right back into the contention as they approach the final six-game stretch of the 2023 regular season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York Red Bulls vs Austin kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Austin will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on September 20, 2023.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

NYRB head coach Troy Lesesne has a fair few injury concerns ahead of hosting Austin midweek. Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are still sidelined due to respective injury problems.

Scottish midfielder Lewis Morgan has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing successful hip surgery.

Sean Nealis is back in contention for the Red Bulls, having served his suspension by missing Saturday's derby. He could return to the starting XI straightaway, forming the central defensive partnership alongside Colombian defender Andres Reyes.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Amaya, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reyes, Ndam, Nocita, Tolkin, Ofori, Reid, Duncan, S. Nealis Midfielders: Mina, Edelman, Yearwood, Stroud, Sserwadda, Estrela, Luquinhas, Amaya, Carmona, Fernandez, Harper Forwards: Vanzier, Manoel, Burke, Cabezas, Barlow, Hall

Austin team news

Austin boss Josh Wolff will be without the the services of Slovenia defender Zan Kolmanic, who continues to be out since coming off against LAFC with an ACL injury back in April.

Julio Cascante will be unavailable as he serves a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation. Will Bruin is a doubt after picking up a knock in the last game, while Matt Hedges, Adam Lundkvist, and Kipp Keller all missed the last match with injuries and remain reasonable doubts for this game.

Club captain Sebastian Driussi has been in a fine run of form in front of goal, scoring three times in the visitors last five matches. The Argentine forward has now been involved in 12 goals this season and should spearhead Austin' attack, with the support from Emiliano Rigoni and Gyasi Zardes.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Vaeisaenen, Gallagher; Ring, Wolff, Pereira; Rigoni, Zardes, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Las Defenders: Vaisanen, Hedges, Radovanovic, Keller, Tarek, Craig, Lundqvist, Asensio, Lima, Gallagher, Jimenez Midfielders: Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Noel, M. Rodriguez, Driussi, D. Rodriguez, Fagundez, Fodrey, Rigoni, Redes, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Toure

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/7/22 Austin 3-4 New York Red Bulls MLS

