New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

In need of a victory to prolong their season, New England Revolution will host Philadelphia Union in game two of their best-of-three MLS Cup playoff series on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs were beaten 3-1 on the road against the Philadelphia Union in Game 1 of their play-off series, but luckily for them, it's not an aggregate playoff format.

Given their strong home record, the hosts will believe they can bounce back and force the tie into Game 3 with a positive result here. The Union Zolos, meanwhile, can advance into the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs for a third straight campaign with a victory in midweek.

New England vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The MLS Cup playoff match between New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch New England vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FOX Sports 1, Fubo, Sling TV, Apple TV, and FOX Deportes in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New England team news

Attacking midfielder Carles Gil is major doubt for this match after the Revs' talisman was hooked off in the first leg with a knock. Ian Harkes (head) and Damian Rivera (knee) continue to be out with respective injury concerns. Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) are out for the season, while Jack Panayotou is with the USA Under-21s.

New England Revolution possible XI: Jackson; Jones, Kessler, Romney, Makoun; Boateng, Polster, Kaye; C. Gil; Vrioni, Bou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Vrioni, Wood, Rennicks

Philadelphia team news

Heading into the second match of this tie, the Union could be without star attacker Julian Carranza, who is a doubt after leaving the last match with a knock. Tai Baribo is questionable because of a back problem, while Jakob Glesnes is out for the season after having hernia surgery.

Kai Wagner is being investigated for suspected racial remarks he made during the last encounter. As things stand, he's available to feature, but could be suspended ahead of the game.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Lowe, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik Defenders: Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders: Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards: Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/23 Philadelphia 3-1 New England MLS 22/10/23 New England 2-1 Philadelphia MLS 21/5/23 Philadelphia 3-0 New England MLS 5/2/23 Philadelphia 2-0 New England Carolina Challenge Cup 17/7/22 Philadelphia 2-1 New England MLS

