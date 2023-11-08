This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

Abhinav Sharma
MLS
Gillette Stadium
How to watch the MLS match between New England and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In need of a victory to prolong their season, New England Revolution will host Philadelphia Union in game two of their best-of-three MLS Cup playoff series on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.

The Revs were beaten 3-1 on the road against the Philadelphia Union in Game 1 of their play-off series, but luckily for them, it's not an aggregate playoff format.

Given their strong home record, the hosts will believe they can bounce back and force the tie into Game 3 with a positive result here. The Union Zolos, meanwhile, can advance into the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs for a third straight campaign with a victory in midweek.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date:November 8, 2023
Kick-off time:7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
Venue:Gillette Stadium

The MLS Cup playoff match between New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch New England vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
FS1Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
Apple TVWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on FOX Sports 1, Fubo, Sling TV, Apple TV, and FOX Deportes in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New England team news

Attacking midfielder Carles Gil is major doubt for this match after the Revs' talisman was hooked off in the first leg with a knock. Ian Harkes (head) and Damian Rivera (knee) continue to be out with respective injury concerns. Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) are out for the season, while Jack Panayotou is with the USA Under-21s.

New England Revolution possible XI: Jackson; Jones, Kessler, Romney, Makoun; Boateng, Polster, Kaye; C. Gil; Vrioni, Bou

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr.
Defenders:Romney, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding
Midfielders:Polster, Kaye, Buck, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou
Forwards:Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Vrioni, Wood, Rennicks

Philadelphia team news

Heading into the second match of this tie, the Union could be without star attacker Julian Carranza, who is a doubt after leaving the last match with a knock. Tai Baribo is questionable because of a back problem, while Jakob Glesnes is out for the season after having hernia surgery.

Kai Wagner is being investigated for suspected racial remarks he made during the last encounter. As things stand, he's available to feature, but could be suspended ahead of the game.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Lowe, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Bedoya, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Blake, Bendik
Defenders:Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner
Midfielders:Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach
Forwards:Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/10/23Philadelphia 3-1 New EnglandMLS
22/10/23New England 2-1 PhiladelphiaMLS
21/5/23Philadelphia 3-0 New EnglandMLS
5/2/23Philadelphia 2-0 New EnglandCarolina Challenge Cup
17/7/22Philadelphia 2-1 New EnglandMLS

