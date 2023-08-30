New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between New England and New York Red Bull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The fight for the MLS title looks set to be a hotly-contested affair this season, and the New England Revolution are one of the favorites, but can they overcome their bogey team NY Red Bulls this midweek?

The hosts were in fine form before the Leagues Cup break, as they lost just one out of the past ten games. Of course, that sole defeat came against their next opponents – New York Red Bulls.

However, since then, New England Revolution secured two back-to-back wins and headed to the 2023 Leagues Cup, where they were beaten by New York Red Bulls yet again. It's fair to say, Bruce Arena's troops will be seeking revenge this Wednesday against the Red Bull Metro.

Following a 42-day hiatus from league play, they returned to action this past weekend in Montreal, where they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat. That result means the Revs slip to third in the Eastern Conference, level on 43 points with Philadelphia Union and Orlando City, with Columbus Crew and Atlanta United also breathing down their necks on 42 and 41 points, respectively.New York Red Bull also have a lot at stake in this one, with their race for the playoffs heating up. After enduring a 2-0 defeat in the last game against Inter Miami thanks to Lionel Messi's wizardry, the visitors will hope to bounce right back in the next game.

However, defeating the New England Revolution in their own backyard will be extremely difficult given the Revs are one of only two MLS teams to hold an unbeaten record on home turf (9W, 3D).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England vs New York kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 PM PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls face off on Sunday, August 30, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch New England vs New York online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England Revolution will be without the services of right-back Brandon Bye and striker Gustavo Bou, who has a minor muscle injury and is listed as questionable. The former, though, is out for the season with an ACL injury alongside Borrero.

The absence of the aforementioned duo is a big blow to the hosts' given Bou has scored five goals and provided three assists in 14 outings, while Bye has been solid in defense down the right. Kessler, De Juan Jones, and Maciel will also miss out here due to injury.

Over the weekend, the club announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik as a direct replacement for all-star shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic, who joined Chelsea in the same week. Earl Edwards Jr started in goal versus Montreal for the first time since June 17 but could make way for Petrovic to make his competitive debut for the Revs.

New England Revolution possible XI: Vaclik; Jones, Romney, Makoun, Spaulding; Polster, Harkes, Kaye; C. Gil; Vrioni, Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Makoun, Jones, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza, Sweat Midfielders: Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil, Harkes, Kaye Forwards: Vrioni, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

New York Red Bull team news

Similar to his counterpart in the opposite dugout, NY Red Bull boss Troy Lesesne has his fair share of injury issues to contend with. Dylan Nealis (hip), Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are still sidelined due to injury, while Lewis Morgan is out again with his hip issue.

Striker Dante Vanzeir picked up a knock in the last game and will be questionable for this match, but he is expected to recover in time to make the squad for this clash.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, Ndam, Tolkin; Edelman; Carmona, Fernandez, Amaya, Luquinhas; Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miguel, Carlos Defenders: Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, Ndam, Harper Midfielders: Casseres, Morgan, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud, Edelman, Mosso, Yearwood Forwards: Burke, Vanzeir, Luquinhas, Barlow, Hurtado, Manoel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/7/23 New York Red Bull 0-0 New England Revolution Leagues Cup 9/7/23 New York Red Bull 2-1 New England Revolution MLS 10/9/22 New York Red Bull 2-1 New England Revolution MLS 3/4/22 New England Revolution 0-1 New York Red Bull MLS 31/7/21 New York Red Bull 2-3 New England Revolution MLS

Useful links