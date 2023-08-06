Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runners-up four years ago, Netherlands Women will be looking to book their place in the last eight at the 2023 Women's World Cup when they face South Africa Women on Sunday.

Although held to a 1-1 draw by the USWNT in Matchday Two, Andries Jonker's side would eventually top the defending champions in Group E courtesy of a 1-0 win over Portugal before concluding their group games by handing out a 7-0 thrashing to Vietnam.

Whereas South Africa did not lose hope despite starting their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Sweden and a 2-2 draw with Argentina, as Banyana Banyana secured their first-ever place in the knockouts by beating Italy in a thrilling five-goal affair.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm EDT Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa is scheduled for August 6, 2023, at the Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park, Australia.

It will kick off at 10 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, Sling TV, FOX, Telemundo and UNIVERSO. It is also available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Netherlands Women team news

Having missed the last two group games due to a knock, Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn is reportedly fit but likely to start on the bench as the likes of Katja Snoeijs and Lieke Martens should keep their place after scoring the last time out.

The back three of Sherida Spitse, Stephanie van der Gragt and Dominique Janssen is also expected to remain the same.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Snoeijs, Martens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Kop, Weimar Defenders: Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Dikstra, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Casparij, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Brugts

South Africa Women team news

South Africa boss Desiree Ellis has to do without Refiloe Jane again, after the midfielder picked an injury in the game against Argentina, but Kholosa Biyana is back from her suspension.

Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana, who scored the injury-time winner to her nation through to the last-16, will continue going forward.

South Africa Women possible XI: Swart; Ramalepe, Mbane, Gamede, Dhlamini; Biyana, Motlhalo; Cesane, Seoposenwe, Magaia; Kgatlana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane Defenders: Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Magama, Dhlamini, Mbane, Makhubela Midfielders: Motlhalo, Holweni, Biyana, Moodaly, Kgoale Forwards: Cesane, Magaia, Salgado, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Kgadiete, Shongwe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Apr 12, 2022 Netherlands Women 5-1 South Africa Women Friendlies Women Jan 19, 2019 South Africa Women 1-2 Netherlands Women Friendlies Women Jun 7, 2016 Netherlands Women 2-0 South Africa Women Friendlies Women

