Necaxa vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news

Two of the leading contenders for a place in the playoff positions in Liga MX will lock horns on Tuesday evening, as Chivas make the trip to Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes to face Necaxa.

Necaxa is one of the only two teams still unbeaten in the Clausura 2024 season so far. Their season started with back-to-back 2-1 wins over Atlas FC and Puebla. After that, the hosts secured stalemates in their last five Liga MX matches.

Chivas, meanwhile, are only a spot and a point above their opponents ahead of Tuesday's contest. With three victories and two draws in their last five league games, Guadalajara is enjoying life under head coach Fernando Gago and is making a claim for the Clausura title this year.

Necaxa vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes

The Liga MX encounter between Necaxa and Chivas will be played at Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Necaxa vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to be watched and streamed online live through ViX+, while viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Necaxa will be unable to call upon the services of key midfielder Heriberto Jurado, who is out due to physical discomfort, but is expected to return for their next game.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Pena, Rodrigues; Garnica, Gomez, Colorado, Gonzalez; Cambindo, Monreal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Cortes, Rodriguez, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Oliveros, Gonzalez, Martinez, Mayorga Midfielders: Poggi, Arce, Colorado, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez Forwards: Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Alvarez, Mendez, Garnica, Batista, Cortez

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas will be without the services of Raul Martínez, Gilberto Sepulveda, Carlos Cisneros, and Javier Hernández, who are recovering from their respective injuries.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Garcia, Orozco, Briseno, Mozo; Guzman, Gonzalez, Beltran; Alvarado, Marin, Perez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/07/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 2-0 Necaxa Liga MX Apertura 09/04/2023 Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 Necaxa Liga MX Clausura 20/08/2022 Necaxa 0-4 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Apertura 30/04/2022 Necaxa 0-1 Chivas Guadalajara Liga MX Clausura 30/12/2021 Necaxa 2-3 Chivas Guadalajara America Friendlies

