How to watch NC State vs Memphis NCAAF game: Live stream as Charles Huff takes over for Ryan Silverfield

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday afternoon brings together two programs heading in very different directions, as the Memphis Tigers (8-4) square off with the NC State Wolfpack (7-5).

Memphis burst out of the gate, ripping off six straight victories to open the season and briefly flirting with College Football Playoff buzz. Wins over Arkansas, FAU, and Tulsa highlighted a fast start, but the momentum faded as the calendar flipped. The Tigers struggled down the stretch, closing the regular season with back-to-back-to-back losses to Tulane, East Carolina, and Navy. In the finale against the Midshipmen, quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for 172 yards and a pair of scores, but it wasn’t enough to halt the slide.

NC State’s path was almost a mirror image. The Wolfpack stumbled early, dropping conference games to Duke, Virginia Tech, and Pitt, which left them chasing consistency for much of the fall. To their credit, they never folded. NC State found its footing late and surged to finish the season by winning three of its final four contests. That run was capped by a statement victory over then-No. 8 Georgia Tech, a result that derailed the Yellow Jackets’ postseason aspirations and showcased the Wolfpack’s late-season resurgence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs Memphis NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

NC State vs Memphis: Date and kick-off time

The Wolfpack will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, December 19, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

NC State vs Memphis news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

NC State closed out its regular season on a high note, with CJ Bailey delivering a strong all-around performance against rival North Carolina. The sophomore threw for 201 yards and added 65 more on the ground in that victory, capping off a year in which he firmly established himself as the Wolfpack’s leader. At 6-foot-6, Bailey has been the full-time starter all season, piling up 2,884 passing yards while posting an impressive 23-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While he’s not as run-heavy as Memphis’ quarterback, he still chipped in 215 rushing yards over the course of the year.

The ground game is anchored by Hollywood Smothers, who has been a steady presence out of the backfield. The sophomore nearly cracked the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 939 rushing yards and six scores. In the passing attack, Terrell Anderson leads the way after hauling in 637 yards and five touchdowns, while tight end Justin Joly has been a major red-zone weapon with seven scores on 468 yards. Defensively, NC State wrapped up the regular season with 18 sacks and eight interceptions, highlighted by linebacker Caden Fordham, who paced the team with 130 tackles and added 3.5 sacks. Importantly, the Wolfpack do not appear to be dealing with any opt-outs, with healthy players eager to suit up one last time.

Memphis Tigers team news

Memphis, meanwhile, enters the bowl game amid transition. Head coach Ryan Silverfield departed for the Arkansas job, leaving defensive backs coach Reggie Howard in charge for this matchup. The Tigers are expected to turn back to Brendon Lewis at quarterback. Lewis put together a productive season, throwing for 2,567 yards with a 15-to-6 TD-INT mark, while also showcasing his dual-threat ability. He finished second on the team in rushing with 618 yards and led Memphis with nine rushing touchdowns.

The backfield also features Sutton Smith, who narrowly topped Lewis in rushing yards with 669 while finding the end zone seven times. On the perimeter, senior wideout Cortez Braham Jr. was the clear top target, posting 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Memphis totaled 19 sacks and 12 interceptions on the year, though the Tigers will be shorthanded in the secondary with cornerback Samson Israel opting out. They’ll also be without starting right tackle Travis Burke, who missed the season finale with an injury, and cornerback Jaidyn Denis. Lewis dealt with some minor bumps late in the year, but all signs point to him being ready to go for the bowl game.