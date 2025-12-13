How to watch NC State vs Kansas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saturday’s slate features an intriguing Big 12–ACC showdown as the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Raleigh to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Lenovo Center.

Kansas comes in off a convincing 80–60 victory over Missouri on December 7. Tre White was everywhere in that one, posting a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double, while highly touted freshman Darryn Peterson made an immediate impact in his return from a hamstring injury, scoring 17 points in just 23 minutes.

NC State, meanwhile, cruised in its last outing, overwhelming Liberty 85-45 on December 10. Ven-Allen Lubin and freshman Matt Able paced a balanced attack with 13 points apiece in a game that was never in doubt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NC State vs Kansas NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

NC State vs Kansas: Date and kick-off time

The Wolfpack will take on the Jayhawks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, NC

How to watch NC State vs Kansas on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

NC State vs Kansas news & key players

NC State Wolfpack team news

NC State is also in the midst of a roster overhaul, with each of last season’s top eight scorers either graduating or transferring. The new-look Wolfpack are led by Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams, who tops the team at 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while bringing valuable NCAA Tournament experience. Veteran guard Quadir Copeland (14.1 points, 5.1 assists) provides steady playmaking, while Lubin (13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds), Paul McNeil Jr. (11.6 points), and Tre Holloman (11.3 points) round out a deep and versatile scoring group.

Offensively, NC State has been one of the more potent teams in the country, pouring in 88.8 points per game on 50.2 percent shooting and a scorching 40 percent clip from beyond the arc. Defense has been more of a work in progress, with the Wolfpack giving up 80.8 points per night and struggling to consistently contain shooters. KenPom slots NC State at 28th overall, buoyed by a top-20 offensive efficiency ranking.

Kansas Jayhawks team news

The Jayhawks are still adjusting after losing a massive chunk of last season’s core, including longtime floor general Dajuan Harris Jr. and dominant center Hunter Dickinson. Guards Rylan Griffen and Zeke Mayo also moved on, forcing head coach Bill Self to reload aggressively through both the transfer portal and a six-man freshman class. Kansas does bring back six letterwinners, highlighted by sophomore big man Flory Bidunga, who is averaging 14.7 points and nine rebounds while swatting 2.5 shots per game. His rim protection gives KU a different defensive edge than it had a year ago. Transfers Melvin Council Jr. (10.7 points, 5.3 assists) and Tre White (14.3 points, 7.1 boards) have quickly become pillars in the rotation, and Peterson adds explosive scoring upside after averaging 20 points per game across his three appearances.

As a team, Kansas is scoring 74.6 points per contest while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 34 percent from deep. Defense has been its calling card, though, as the Jayhawks are allowing just 63.7 points per game, holding opponents under 38 percent shooting overall and below 25 percent from three. KenPom rates KU 17th nationally, with a top-10 defensive efficiency mark anchoring its profile.