How to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Washington Nationals will kick off a three-game set against the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday evening at Nationals Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm ET.
Veteran right-hander Trevor Williams (1-0) draws the start for Washington, aiming to build off his recent win, while Dustin May takes the hill for Los Angeles in his second outing of the young season.
The Dodgers, who enter at a scorching 9-2, dropped a nail-biter to the Phillies on Sunday, falling 8-7 despite a monster performance from Teoscar Hernandez, who went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, and five RBI. Blake Treinen took the loss after surrendering two earned runs in one inning of relief.
Washington, now 3-6, notched a tight 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks in their last game. Paul DeJong sparked the offense with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Williams logged five innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits and fanning six to earn the win.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: MASN, SportsNet LA
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Washington Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Venue
Nationals Park
Location
Washington D.C.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players
Washington Nationals team news
Hernandez has emerged as a key bat in the Dodgers' lineup, slashing .268 with four home runs and a team-best 13 RBI—ranking him third in the majors in runs driven in. Shohei Ohtani is batting .268 as well, adding three homers, a double, and nine walks to his early-season resume.
Dustin May impressed in his last start, tossing five shutout innings of one-hit ball against Atlanta.
Los Angeles Dodgers team news
For the Nationals, CJ Abrams and Nate Lowe have both gone deep three times—Abrams ranking 16th in MLB homers—while Keibert Ruiz boasts a team-leading .321 batting average. Lowe also leads the team with eight RBI.
Trevor Williams (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals, his third of the season. In his last outing on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while allowing five hits.
Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/26/24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Dodgers
1-2
04/25/24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Dodgers
2-11
04/24/24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Dodgers
1-4
04/18/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Washington Nationals
0-2
04/17/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Washington Nationals
6-2