Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia PhilliesGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Washington Nationals will kick off a three-game set against the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday evening at Nationals Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm ET.

Veteran right-hander Trevor Williams (1-0) draws the start for Washington, aiming to build off his recent win, while Dustin May takes the hill for Los Angeles in his second outing of the young season.

The Dodgers, who enter at a scorching 9-2, dropped a nail-biter to the Phillies on Sunday, falling 8-7 despite a monster performance from Teoscar Hernandez, who went 3-for-3 with a double, two homers, and five RBI. Blake Treinen took the loss after surrendering two earned runs in one inning of relief.

Washington, now 3-6, notched a tight 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks in their last game. Paul DeJong sparked the offense with a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Williams logged five innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits and fanning six to earn the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN, SportsNet LA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Washington Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Nationals Park

Location

Washington D.C.

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Washington Nationals team news

Hernandez has emerged as a key bat in the Dodgers' lineup, slashing .268 with four home runs and a team-best 13 RBI—ranking him third in the majors in runs driven in. Shohei Ohtani is batting .268 as well, adding three homers, a double, and nine walks to his early-season resume.

Dustin May impressed in his last start, tossing five shutout innings of one-hit ball against Atlanta.

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

For the Nationals, CJ Abrams and Nate Lowe have both gone deep three times—Abrams ranking 16th in MLB homers—while Keibert Ruiz boasts a team-leading .321 batting average. Lowe also leads the team with eight RBI.

Trevor Williams (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals, his third of the season. In his last outing on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/26/24

MLB

Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers

1-2

04/25/24

MLB

Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers

2-11

04/24/24

MLB

Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers

1-4

04/18/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Washington Nationals

0-2

04/17/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Washington Nationals

6-2

