Nashville vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will look to improve their playoff seeding when they travel to Nashville on Saturday for their penultimate match of the 2023 MLS regular season.

Nashville got off to a fast start this season, but the Tennessee-based outfit have gone off the boil of late. Since July, the Boys in Gold have picked up just one win of the MLS schedule, a 3-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City in September.

With Nashville currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, five points above eight-place Montreal, the hosts are safely out of the Wild Card encounter. However, they will begin the post-season on the road as they can only climb up to fifth place.

Fifth-placed New England Revolution, on the other hand, are still fighting to get home advantage in the first round. The visitors head to Tennessee hoping to avoid a third straight defeat, having lost 3-2 against Orlando City in their last outing.

If they win this match-in-hand, they will move up to fourth position and have a chance to overcome Philadelphia on Decision Day. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs New England Revolution kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: First Horizon Park

The MLS match between Nashville and New England Revolution will be played at First Horizon Park, also known as First Tennessee Park, in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on October 14, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Nashville vs New England Revolution - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville will be without the duo of Lukas MacNaughton and Nick DePuy, who are currently recuperating from muscle and Achilles tendon injuries, respectively. Daniel Lovitz is back in contention after serving his red card suspension last time out, but Anibal Godoy will miss out as he's currently representing Panama at the CONCACAF Nations League.

Nashville boss Gary Smith experimented a three-man central defensive unit against Philadelphia in the last game, but could revert to a familiar back-four here.

Lovitz should take up his place in the back four on Saturday, teaming up with Josh Bauer, Walker Zimmerman and Jack Maher, with Joe Willis starting between the sticks once again. Danger man Hany Mukhtar will be looking to add to his tally of 15 goals this season after firing a blank in his last four outings.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; Lovitz, Zimmerman, Bauer, Maher; Picault, Davis, McCarty; Leal; Mukhtar, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Sapong, Shaffelburg

New England Revolution team news

New England Revolution remain without several players down the spine of the team as the likes of Ian Harkes (head), Maciel (Achilles tendon), Brandon Bye (ACL) and Henry Kessler (hamstring) have been ruled out through injuries.

20-year-old Damian Rivera is set to sit out his fourth successive game through a knee problem, while Colombian midfielder Dylan Borrero has been out of action since April through an ACL injury.

Head coach Clint Peay will also be unable to call upon the services of Esmir Bajraktarevic, Noel Buck, DeJuan Jones, and Christian Makoun, all of whom are on international duty at the moment.

New England Revolution possible XI: Edwards; Jones, Kessler, Romney, Polster; Kaye, McNamara; N. Gil, C. Gil, Chancalay; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaclik, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Farrell, Gonzalez, Jones, Sweat, Spaulding Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Rivera, Gil, McNamara, Vrioni, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/3/23 New England 1-0 Nashville MLS 10/2/23 Nashville 1-0 New England Carolina Challenge Cup 5/8/21 New England 0-0 Nashville MLS 8/5/21 Nashville 2-0 New England MLS 24/10/20 Nashville 1-1 New England MLS

