Napoli vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a comprehensive win on the opening day, Scudetto holders Napoli are aiming to claim maximum points from their first home fixture of the Serie A season when they host Sassuolo this Sunday.

The Partenopei got their title defence off to a flying start as they clinched a 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Frosinone on the opening weekend. They fell behind early in the away encounter, but fought back through Matteo Politano before Victor Osimhen’s brace overturned an early scare into a comfortable victory.

Luciano Spalletti led Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years last term, but he left the club soon after, with Rudi Garcia taking charge of the Naples outfit. Despite the change in management at the helm, they are considered one of the favourites for the title this season and although their rampant display was only against a newcomer in Frosinone, they certainly look up to the task.

Napoli's record at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was one of the most impressive aspects of their title triumph last season, and they will be targeting something similar this term.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are coming into this encounter on the back of a 2-0 opening-day home defeat against Atalanta in which they were comfortably beaten by a Gian Piero Gasperini side.

The task for Sassuolo this campaign will be to improve on last season’s 13th-place finish and possibly break into the top 10, something they were doing regularly under Roberto De Zerbi. However, it is already looking ominously similar to last season if their lacklustre performance against Atalanta is anything to go by.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Sassuolo will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on August 26, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Napoli vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Head coach Rudi Garcia has a fully fit squad at his disposal for this encounter with no injuries or suspensions and is expected to name the same starting XI that fared so well on the opening day.

Whilst Napoli have lost certain key players from last season, such as Kim Min-jae and their coach Luciano Spalletti, they have done incredibly well to hold onto perhaps two of Serie A's biggest stars in forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

Juan Jesus looks to be a decent replacement for Kim and slotted pretty seamlessly alongside Amir Rrahmani in their 3-1 win over Frosinone last time out. The Brazilian veteran is expected to continue at the back.

In attack, Napoli arguably have the best player in the league in Osimhen, who will be keen to retain the Golden Boot and has already set the tone for that target with an opening-day brace.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Cotini Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Ostigard, Natan Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Cajuste, Elmas, Zambo-Anguissa, Zedadka Forwards: Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori, Simeone, Lozano

Sassuolo team news

Agustin Alvarez and Pedro Obiang will miss the trip to Naples due to respective injury concerns. However, Brazilian defender Ruan is back from suspension, while talismanic attacker Domenico Berardi should return to the fold this weekend. Although the Italian international is not expected to start, he will give head coach Alessio Dionisi an additional attacking option to bring on off the bench.

Sassuolo tried to overhaul their attack this summer with the additions of forwards Andrea Pinamonti and Samuele Mulattieri from Inter, but it was last season’s revelation Armand Laurienté who was the bright spot against Atalanta.

The Frenchman took full advantage of Gianluca Scamacca’s departure and Berardi’s injury problems to become a regular fixture for the Neroverdi and produced an impressive seven goals and six assists. He showed flashes of his burgeoning talent last week, and if Sassuolo are to come away with anything from the Maradona, they will need him to be on song and cause all sorts of problems for Napoli's defence.

Sassuolo possible XI: Consigli; Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina; Lopez, Henrique; Defrel, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Consigli, Pegolo , Cragno Defenders: Toljan, Viti, Erlic, Vina, Missori, Miranda, Paz Midfielders: Lopez, Henrique, Bajrami, Volpato, Thorstvedt , Boloca , Lipani Forwards: Pinamonti, Defrel, Lauriente, Mulattieri, Ceïde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/2/23 Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli Italy Serie A 29/10/22 Napoli 4-0 Sassuolo Italy Serie A 30/4/22 Napoli 6-1 Sassuolo Italy Serie A 1/12/21 Sassuolo 2-2 Napoli Italy Serie A 3/3/21 Sassuolo 3-3 Napoli Italy Serie A

