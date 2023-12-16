Napoli vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Napoli will aim to get their Serie A campaign back on track when they host Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday afternoon.

The Partenopei secured their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Braga on Tuesday night, but Walter Mazzarri’s side had lost three on the spin against Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus prior to that morale-boosting victory.

While that was a tough run of fixtures, Napoli have also dropped points against the likes of Genoa, Bologna, Fiorentina and Empoli this season, looking like a shadow of the side who stormed to the Serie A title last season.

Cagliari aren't exactly making waves either as they are currently hovering just above the drop zone with only three league wins to their name. However, Claudio Ranieri's side have looked better recently, beating Genoa and Sassuolo, drawing with Monza and pushing Juventus and Lazio to the extreme in tightly-contested defeats in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

Napoli vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy. It will kick off at 12pm ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Napoli vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Napoli will remain without the services of left-backs Mathias Olivera and Mario Rui on Saturday through injury. On the flip side, Jens Cajuste shook off a knee issue picked up against Juventus to come off the bench in midweek, while Norwegian centre-back Leo Ostigard should also overcome an illness that kept him out of training in recent days.

Natan is expected to remain as cover ahead of injury returnee Alessandro Zanoli on the left side of the hosts' back four. Starting up front, talisman Victor Osimhen found the back of the net for the first time since returning from injury on Tuesday evening, and will be looking to continue his goal-scoring form here.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Natan; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Elmas, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Cagliari team news

With midfielder Antoine Makoumbou back in contention from suspension, long-term ACL victim Marko Rog may be Cagliari's only known absentee this weekend. Peru international forward Gianluca Lapadula picked up a nose injury against Sassuolo and is a significant doubt ahead of Saturday's clash against the reigning Serie A champions.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Goldaniga, Dossena, Augello; Nandez, Makoumbou, Prati; Viola; Luvumbo, Petagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radunovic, Scuffet, Aresti Defenders: Wieteska, Hatzidiakos, Augello, Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Di Pardo, Azzi, Goldaniga, Capradossi Midfielders: Nández, Rog, Oristanio, Jankto, Pereiro, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Prati, Viola, Mancosu, Deiola Forwards: Shomurodov, Lapadula, Luvumbo, Petagna, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/2/22 Cagliari 1-1 Napoli Serie A 27/9/21 Napoli 2-0 Cagliari Serie A 2/5/21 Napoli 1-1 Cagliari Serie A 3/1/21 Cagliari 1-4 Napoli Serie A 16/2/20 Cagliari 0-1 Napoli Serie A

