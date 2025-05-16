How to watch today’s Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics will host the Atlanta Dream to start their first game of the 2025 WNBA season on May 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Washington had a 7-13 record against Eastern Conference teams and a 5-15 record at home last season. On average, the Mystics scored 27.4 points from their bench, 8.6 points on second chances, and 15.8 points off turnovers.

Atlanta had a 15–25 overall record at the end of the 2024–25 season, including a 7–13 record in the Eastern Conference. The Dream averaged 27.8 made field goals and 18.4 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream will meet in an exciting WNBA game on May 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date May 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Stefanie Dolson shot 1.8 three-pointers per game and scored 9.5 points, grabbed 4.9 rebounds, and provided 2.6 assists per game during the previous season.

Emily Engstler averaged 0.8 blocks per game.

Jade Melbourne averaged 0.6 steals.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status Aaliyah Edwards Back injury Out Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray scored 15.6 points and provided 2.7 assists per game during the previous season.

Brionna Jones averaged 13.7 points and grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game.

Rhyne Howard made 2.7 three-pointers on average per game throughout the season.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordin Canada Knee injury Out

Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream's next game could be another fiercely contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head meetings. Atlanta has a slight advantage after winning three of the previous five meetings, including their most recent one on May 7, 2025, 80-70. On September 16th and May 30th, 2024, the Dream narrowly defeated the Mystics, demonstrating their capacity to win close games. But on June 12th, 2024, Washington won 87-68, demonstrating their dominance, and on September 14th, they won 72-69. This season's opening might be crucial if current patterns hold true, and both teams have the chance to seize the initiative if they can get going early.

Date Results May 07, 2025 Dream 80-70 Mystics Sep 16, 2024 Dream 76-73 Mystics Sep 14, 2024 Mystics 72-69 Dream Jun 12, 2024 Mystics 87-68 Dream May 30, 2024 Dream 73-67 Mystics

