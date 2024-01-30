This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Morocco vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logo
Stade Laurent Pokou
team-logo
watch on fubo
Morocco AFCON 2023Getty Images
Africa Cup of NationsMorocco vs South AfricaMoroccoSouth Africa

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will take on South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round-of-16 fixture at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco were held by Congo in the group stage but managed to win their other two fixtures to book their place in the knockout stage. On the other hand, South Africa managed just one win from their group, when Themba Zwane scored a brace to beat Namibia 4-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs South Africa kick-off time

Date:January 30, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Laurent Pokou Stadium

The match will be played at the Laurent Pokou on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Morocco vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz & beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Noussair Mazraoui is yet to take part in the tournament and he is now available for selection against South Africa. Nevertheless, the defensive duo consisting of Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd is expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Youssef En-Nesyri, absent in the victory over Zambia, is expected to make a comeback to lead the attack on Tuesday. However, Sofiane Boufal will be missing due to an injury.

Morocco predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah, Boufal; En-Nesyri.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid
Defenders:Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Abdelhamid, Abqar, Attiyat-Allah, Riad, Chibi
Midfielders:Amrabat, Ziyech, Ounahi, Harit, Saibari, El Azzouzi, Amallah, El Khannous, Richardson
Forwards:Tissoudali, Ezzalzouli, Boufal, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Adli

South Africa team news

South Africa, following their match against Tunisia, did not encounter any new injury issues. Considering their commendable performance in the previous game, it wouldn't be surprising if Coach Broos opted for an unchanged lineup.

South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Zwane, Tau, Morena; Makgopa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Williams, Mothwa, Goss
Defenders:Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki
Midfielders:Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa
Forwards:Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
06/17/23South Africa 2 - 1 MoroccoAFCON Qualifier
06/10/22Morocco 2 - 1 South AfricaAFCON Qualifier
07/01/19South Africa 0 - 1 MoroccoAFCON
10/12/13Morocco 1 - 1 South AfricaFriendly
01/27/13Morocco 2 - 2 South AfricaAFCON

Useful links

Advertisement