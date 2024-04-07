Monza vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions Napoli will travel to mid-table Monza on Sunday as they continue their bid to salvage something from a truly terrible defence of their Serie A crown.

As things stand, Napoli's 3-0 defeat to Atalanta has essentially ended their hopes of finishing in the top four, with Bologna 12 points ahead of the reigning champions.

Like Sunday's visitors, Monza also lost last weekend, falling 1-0 to Torino. However, they remain in respectable 11th place and could match their visitors' tally this season with three points here.

Monza vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: U-Power Stadium

Monza will welcome Napoli to the U-Power Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 9 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Monza vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Monza and Napoli will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Warren Bondo will replace Matteo Pessina in midfield as the Monza skipper is suspended on Saturday after being sent off midway through the second half in the narrow defeat to Torino last time out.

The hosts are missing several injured players, including Gianluca Caprari (ACL), Samuele Vignato (adductor), and Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; Birindelli, Mari, Izzo, A. Carboni; Bondo, Gagliardini; Colpani, V. Carboni, Maldini; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino Defenders: Marí, D'Ambrosio, Izzo, Birindelli, Caldirola, Pereira, Bettella, Carboni, Donati Midfielders: Gómez, Carboni, Pessina, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos, Ciurria, Popović, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Machín Forwards: Maldini, Colombo, Colpani, Mota, Caprari, Đurić, Zerbin, Vignato

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli manager Francesco Calzona seems to have a full squad to pick from, as forwards Cyril Ngonge and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have returned to full training this week and both should be available on Sunday.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Raspadori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Meret Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Zerbin, Politano

