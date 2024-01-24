Monterrey vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio BBVA Bancomer is set to host the exciting Wednesday matchup between home side Monterrey and visiting club Queretaro in Liga MX regular season action.

The Rayados have made a perfect start to the Clausura 2024 season, with two wins in as many games so far. First, they thrashed Puebla 2-0 at Estadio BBVA before dispatching Santos Laguna with the same scoreline on the road to secure yet another comfy victory.

Queretaro, meanwhile, have yet to record their first victory of this season, with just one point to their name from their opening two matches. Last time out, the lacklustre visitors suffered a meek 1-0 loss away from home to Club America.

Monterrey vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 08:00 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

Monterrey will host Queretaro at the Estadio BBVA with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Monterrey and Queretaro will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey will remain without the services of starting left-back Jesús Gallardo, who is dealing with a niggling knee issue and has missed both of his side's Clausura games. Defensive midfielder Luis Francisco Romo is also doubtful with a muscle problem that he picked up in their 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna last time out.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Romo; Meza, Cortizo, Berterame, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenes Defenders: Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez Forwards: Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns from their last game against Club America, with Jonathan Perlaza (ACL) a long-term injury absentee and not scheduled to return until early March.

The visitors have signed defender Alan Vega from Tijuana, and striker Rubio Rubín (loan) from MLS side Real Salt Lake recently, and both could make their first starts for the club here.

Queretaro predicted XI: Allison; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Sierra, Escamilla, Lertora, Sandoval; Gomez, Murillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/2023 Querétaro 0-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 16/02/2023 Monterrey 2-2 Querétaro Liga MX Clausura 22/07/2022 Querétaro 0-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 09/01/2022 Monterrey 0-0 Querétaro Liga MX Clausura 20/10/2021 Querétaro 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura

