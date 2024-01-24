Monterrey vs Queretaro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estadio BBVA Bancomer is set to host the exciting Wednesday matchup between home side Monterrey and visiting club Queretaro in Liga MX regular season action.
The Rayados have made a perfect start to the Clausura 2024 season, with two wins in as many games so far. First, they thrashed Puebla 2-0 at Estadio BBVA before dispatching Santos Laguna with the same scoreline on the road to secure yet another comfy victory.
Queretaro, meanwhile, have yet to record their first victory of this season, with just one point to their name from their opening two matches. Last time out, the lacklustre visitors suffered a meek 1-0 loss away from home to Club America.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.
Monterrey vs Queretaro FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, January 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|08:00 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio BBVA Bancomer
Monterrey will host Queretaro at the Estadio BBVA with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Monterrey vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX fixture between Monterrey and Queretaro will be available to watch on ViX+, which can be streamed through Sling TV. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Monterrey will remain without the services of starting left-back Jesús Gallardo, who is dealing with a niggling knee issue and has missed both of his side's Clausura games. Defensive midfielder Luis Francisco Romo is also doubtful with a muscle problem that he picked up in their 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna last time out.
Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Romo; Meza, Cortizo, Berterame, Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenes
|Defenders:
|Ramos, Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Bustos, Gallardo, Aguirre, Prra, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, Martinez
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo, Vazquez, Berteramme, Aguirre
Queretaro FC team news
Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns from their last game against Club America, with Jonathan Perlaza (ACL) a long-term injury absentee and not scheduled to return until early March.
The visitors have signed defender Alan Vega from Tijuana, and striker Rubio Rubín (loan) from MLS side Real Salt Lake recently, and both could make their first starts for the club here.
Queretaro predicted XI: Allison; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Sierra, Escamilla, Lertora, Sandoval; Gomez, Murillo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison
|Defenders:
|Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra
|Forwards:
|Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/11/2023
|Querétaro 0-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX Apertura
|16/02/2023
|Monterrey 2-2 Querétaro
|Liga MX Clausura
|22/07/2022
|Querétaro 0-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX Apertura
|09/01/2022
|Monterrey 0-0 Querétaro
|Liga MX Clausura
|20/10/2021
|Querétaro 1-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX Apertura