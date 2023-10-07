This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio BBVA
team-logo
Watch on ViX
Rayados de Monterrey vs Juárez VIVO Apertura 2023Getty
Liga MXMonterrey vs JuárezMonterreyJuárez

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Juarez at BBVA Stadium in Liga MX Apertura on Saturday night.

Monterrey had lost four games in a row towards the end of August and have two wins in their last eight matches. It will be a tough task for the 10th placed hosts to take on sixth-placed Juarez this weekend.

But Juarez' recent form should give the hosts some hope of fetching points away from home. They have one win in their last five fixtures and are heading into this fixture on the back of two defeats, including a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Tijuana in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Juarez kick-off time

Date:October 7, 2023
Kick-off time:7pm EDT
Venue:BBVA Stadium

The Liga MX game between Monterrey and Juarez will be played at BBVA Stadium on Saturday. The kickoff time for the match is set at 7pm EDT.

How to watch Monterrey vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream live through ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have their fair share of injury concerns. They will be without the services of Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame, and Ali Avila for the clash against Juarez.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada (GK), Vegas, Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Corona, Govea, Romo, Meza, Cortizo & Funes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cárdenas
Defenders:Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo, Gutiérrez, Héctor
Midfielders:Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo, Samano, González, Mercado
Forwards:Canales, Rojas, Corona

Juarez team news

Juarez coach Diego Mejia has a fully fit squad at his disposal, except for long-term absentee Manuel Castro due to a knee injury.

Aviles Hurtado is the top scorer for the team in the Apertura 2023 so far and he will be expected to add to his tally on Saturday.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera (GK), Mosquera, Garcia, Vukcevic, Rodriguez, Oliva, Salas, Garcia, Valoyes, Hurtado, Chavez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera
Defenders:L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua, Mosquera
Midfielders:Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo, Oliva
Forwards:Garcia, Chavez, Escoto, Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023Monterrey 3 - 0 JuárezLiga MX
September 2022Juárez 0 - 1 MonterreyLiga MX
March 2022Monterrey 3 - 0 JuárezLiga MX
October 2021Juárez 3 - 1 MonterreyLiga MX
March 2021Juárez 1 - 6 MonterreyLiga MX

Useful links