Monterrey vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Monterrey will take on Juarez at BBVA Stadium in Liga MX Apertura on Saturday night.

Monterrey had lost four games in a row towards the end of August and have two wins in their last eight matches. It will be a tough task for the 10th placed hosts to take on sixth-placed Juarez this weekend.

But Juarez' recent form should give the hosts some hope of fetching points away from home. They have one win in their last five fixtures and are heading into this fixture on the back of two defeats, including a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Tijuana in their most recent outing.

Monterrey vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm EDT Venue: BBVA Stadium

How to watch Monterrey vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have their fair share of injury concerns. They will be without the services of Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame, and Ali Avila for the clash against Juarez.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada (GK), Vegas, Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Corona, Govea, Romo, Meza, Cortizo & Funes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas Defenders: Medina, V. Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo, Gutiérrez, Héctor Midfielders: Meza, Govea, Romo, Cortizo, Samano, González, Mercado Forwards: Canales, Rojas, Corona

Juarez team news

Juarez coach Diego Mejia has a fully fit squad at his disposal, except for long-term absentee Manuel Castro due to a knee injury.

Aviles Hurtado is the top scorer for the team in the Apertura 2023 so far and he will be expected to add to his tally on Saturday.

Juarez possible XI: Talavera (GK), Mosquera, Garcia, Vukcevic, Rodriguez, Oliva, Salas, Garcia, Valoyes, Hurtado, Chavez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talavera, Pasquel, Higuera Defenders: L Rodriguez, Ortega, Reyes, Olivera, Romero, Cruz, Nevarez, Pelua, Mosquera Midfielders: Bouquet, Zapata, Salas, Osuna, Sosa, Carmona, Saucedo, Oliva Forwards: Garcia, Chavez, Escoto, Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Monterrey 3 - 0 Juárez Liga MX September 2022 Juárez 0 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX March 2022 Monterrey 3 - 0 Juárez Liga MX October 2021 Juárez 3 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX March 2021 Juárez 1 - 6 Monterrey Liga MX

