Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seeking to hold onto their narrow advantage from the first bout, Atletico San Luis visit Estadio BBVA to face Monterrey in the second leg of their 2023 Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal tie on Saturday night.

The Rayados return to home comforts after being sunk 1-0 in the first leg at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis, with Ricardo Chavez's 21st-minute strike doing the damage on the night. Despite currently trailing, Monterrey are still firm favorites to win this two-legged affair and make it to the final four.



Monterrey vs San Luis kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:10pm ET/ 9:10pm CT/ 7:10pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX quarterfinal second-leg encounter between Monterrey and San Luis will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Greater Monterrey. It will kick off at 10:10pm ET/ 9:10pm CT/ 7:10pm PT on Saturday, December 2, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Univision, and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey have no fresh injury concerns to deal with, and are still favorites to turn this score around in the second leg. Head coach Fernando Ortiz can benefit from tweaking his tactics for the return game. The key area of worry will be the left flank, which has been the source of the majority of San Luis' attacks.

The first-leg's only goal also came from the same flank. Left-back Jesus Gallardo will have stay narrow, and compact defensively, while winger Maximiliano Meza could provide more defensive support.

With six goals to his name, veteran Argentine attacker Rogelio Funes Mori has been instrumental in Monterrey's attack this season, and will need to step up his performance if they are to overcome the one-goal deficit.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Vegas, Guzmán, Gallardo; Romo, Govea, Cortizo, Meza; Funes Mori, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Magallán, Nathan, Monroy, Aldrete, Ergas, Ortiz Midfielders: Molina, Salvio, Gutiérrez, Rivas, Caicedo, Trigos Forwards: Dinenno, Huerta, Fernández, Del Prete

San Luis team news

San Luis' tactics might shift to a more counter-attacking approach in comparison to a ball dominating side. Their midfield, featuring the likes of Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Guemez, and Dieter Villalpando, is an unassumingly strong one, and helps them win back tonnes of possession off duels, while their offense has the ability to capitalise on chances in the final third.

Full-backs Ricardo Chavez and Juan Sanabria will play a vital role once again, as they assist the wingers in attack and drop back quickly to defend.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sánchez; Chávez, Domínguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Guemez, Dourado; Lamonge, Villalpando, Damm; Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/11/23 San Luis 1-0 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 2/7/23 San Luis 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 22/1/23 Monterrey 3-1 San Luis Liga MX Clausura 18/7/22 San Luis 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX Apertura 8/5/22 Monterrey 2-2 San Luis Liga MX Clausura

