Moments of terror... England defender collapses on the pitch

England defender Conor Coady suffered a serious injury during his team Charlton Athletic’s match against Watford in the English Championship on Monday, requiring him to be taken straight to hospital, according to the British newspaper *The Sun*.

The incident occurred in the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Cody, who has made 10 appearances for England, was struck in the face by a powerful shot, falling to the ground inside his team’s penalty area. He remained on the pitch for nine minutes before being replaced by Macauley Gillespie in his 500th appearance for the club.

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The 33-year-old veteran received applause from fans of both teams as he was carried off on a stretcher, following urgent intervention from physiotherapists and medical staff, as an ambulance parked beside the pitch opened its doors and Cody was immediately loaded inside, en route to Watford General Hospital, located next to Vicarage Road.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones confirmed that his player had lost consciousness and was taken away immediately for treatment, whilst Sky Sports refused to show a replay of the incident, deeming it “inappropriate” given the severity of the injury.

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On the pitch, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, reducing Watford’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, whilst Charlton failed to significantly boost their chances of survival.

It is worth noting that Cody, the former centre-back for Wolverhampton, Everton, Leicester City and Wrexham, joined Charlton on loan in January and has been a regular in Nathan Jones’s starting line-up since his arrival, although this match was his first start in three games after spending time on the bench.

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