MK Dons vs Crawley Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MK Dons will welcome Crawley Town to Stadium MK for the second leg of their semi-final clash on Saturday night, needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit if they are to make it to the League Two play-off final.

Mike Williamson's side headed into the League Two play-offs as the favourites to clinch promotion, but they now find themselves in a 3-0 hole after being dominated by Crawley in the semi-final first leg.

Having not been involved in the automatic promotion mix during the regular season like their counterparts, Crawley weren't fancied to push for promotion, but they have played attractive, attacking football for much of the season and have got themselves in the box seat to secure a Wembley final.

Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EST Venue: Stadium MK

The match will be played at the Stadium MK on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Milton Keynes Dons vs Crawley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Milton Keynes Dons team news

MK Dons are likely to be without the services of Matt Dennis, who has missed the last eight games through an ankle injury.

Despite a poor showing in the first leg, head coach Mike Williamson is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his side, meaning that Stephen Wearne, Alex Gilbey and Championship-linked Max Dean will continue as the prolific front three upfront for the Dons at Stadium MK.

MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey, Dean

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marschall, Harness, Kelly Defenders: O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie Midfielders: Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse Forwards: Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Harrison, Ilunga

Crawley team news

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey has reported no fresh injuries and might pick an unchanged side from the first leg.

Right wing-back Kellan Gordon is nearing full fitness and came on as a sub in the opening leg. He will compete with Harry Forster for a start in Buckinghamshire.

Crawley Town possible XI: Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Gordon, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Campbell, Orsi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Addai, Sandford Defenders: Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright Midfielders: Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Khaleel, Kastrati Forwards: Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/05/24 Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons League Two 30/12/23 MK Dons 2-0 Crawley Town League Two 16/08/23 Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons League Two 02/03/19 MK Dons 1-0 Crawley Town League Two 03/11/18 Crawley Town 0-4 MK Dons League Two

