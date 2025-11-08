How to watch Missouri vs Texas A&M NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies roll into Columbia at 8-0 and 5-0 in SEC play, ready for another statement Saturday at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET on ABC.

The Aggies had Week 10 to rest up, recharge, and polish the details as they look to stretch their winning streak to nine. This will be their third straight road trip, and they have handled the journey so far, edging Arkansas in a 45-42 shootout and then cruising past LSU 49-25.

Missouri enters at 6-2 and 2-2 in the league. The Tigers also spent last week on a bye, and they needed the breather. Missouri has stumbled in two of its last three games, grabbing a 23-17 double-overtime win at Auburn between a pair of frustrating setbacks. They fell to Alabama 27-24 in front of their home crowd and dropped a 17-10 road result at Vanderbilt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Missouri vs Texas A&M NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Missouri vs Texas A&M: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri vs Texas A&M on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Missouri vs Texas A&M news & key players

Missouri Tigers team news

Missouri has its own concerns under center. Senior quarterback Beau Pribula left the Vanderbilt game with an ankle injury and will not play. Freshman Matt Zollers steps in. Zollers has seen limited time but has been steady, completing 20 of 29 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns this season. He threw for 138 yards and a score against Vanderbilt. Missouri dominated the yardage and the clock in that game but still fell short.

The Tigers average 35.4 points per contest. They throw for 237.3 yards and run for 235.5 yards per outing. Missouri only allows 16.8 points per game. They hold opponents to 155.4 passing yards and 90.4 rushing yards. Their defense ranks among the best in the country.

Ahmad Hardy has led the Missouri rushing attack with 937 yards and 11 touchdowns across 159 carries. Pribula had thrown for 1,685 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions before the injury and had rushed for 220 yards and five scores.

In the passing game, Kevin Coleman Jr. has pulled in 51 receptions for 558 yards and a touchdown. Brett Norfleet has been reliable in tight spaces with 26 catches for 224 yards and five touchdowns, serving as the go-to option near the goal line.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Texas A&M survived a track meet against Arkansas. The Aggies gave up 527 total yards, but their offense answered the call with 497 of its own. They converted half of their third downs and were perfect on fourth. Marcel Reed shone with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards and another score. Rueben Owens chipped in with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and found the end zone twice.

The next week at LSU, the Aggies' defense flipped the script. They lived in the Tigers’ backfield with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. They outgained LSU 426-278 and won with comfort even though they lost the turnover battle. Reed threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. He also ran 13 times for 108 yards and two more scores.

Texas A&M averages 37.8 points per game. They average 259.1 yards through the air and 200.1 on the ground. They give up 23.6 points while allowing 203.0 passing yards and 118.5 rushing yards. Reed enters this matchup with 1,972 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has added 349 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Owens has totaled 440 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Mario Craver and Kevin Concepcion have combined for 1,261 receiving yards and 12 scores.

The Aggies are still without starting running back Le’Veon Moss, who is recovering from a leg injury. He had 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns before going down.