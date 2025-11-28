How to watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC) square off Friday in Starkville for another chapter of the Egg Bowl, one of college football’s most heated Thanksgiving weekend grudge matches.

Ole Miss enters the showdown flying high after taking down Florida before last week’s bye. That victory pushed the Rebels to 10-1 on the season and kept them firmly in the SEC title picture at 6-1 in conference play, sitting third in the standings. The Florida game was a roller coaster. Ole Miss jumped ahead 10-0 in the opening quarter, then suddenly couldn't buy a defensive stop.

Mississippi State arrives in a very different spot. After a 4-0 start, the season has slowly unraveled with six losses in the last seven outings, including back-to-back defeats heading into Friday. Their most recent setback came at the hands of Missouri, dropping them to 5-6 overall and just 1-6 in SEC play. It also left the Bulldogs with a simple but desperate scenario: win the Egg Bowl or stay home for bowl season.

The Bulldogs will take on the Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss news & key players

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Mississippi State enters the Egg Bowl with solid offensive numbers of their own. The Bulldogs sit 56th nationally in passing at 242.1 yards per game and 74th in rushing with 152.5 per outing. They average 31.5 points per game, though the defense has struggled, surrendering 28.4 points per contest to rank 93rd in the FBS.

Quarterback Blake Shapen has completed 195 of 303 passes for 2,433 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while adding three more scores with his legs. Kamario Taylor and Luke Kromenhoek round out the depth chart, each contributing in both the passing and running departments. On the ground, Fluff Bothwell leads the Bulldogs with 559 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while Davon Booth and Xavier Gayten remain strong supporting pieces.

In the receiving corps, Anthony Evans III is the go-to target with 751 yards and four scores. Brenen Thompson has been the big-play machine, racking up 868 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Mosley, Seydou Traore, Booth, and Ayden Williams round out Shapen's deep pool of options. Special teams have been steady as well, with Kyle Ferrie perfect on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goals, including a booming 55-yarder.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss have been lighting up scoreboards all season, ranking 5th in the nation in passing with 305.1 yards per game and 30th in rushing at 188.7 yards on the ground. The Rebels sit among the national elite offensively, averaging 37.2 points per contest, and their defense has held firm as well, allowing just 20.2 points per game to sit 29th in the FBS.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been the steady heartbeat of the attack, completing 195 of 299 throws for 2,657 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He’s also the team’s second-leading rusher with 444 yards and six scores. Backup QB Austin Simmons has played meaningful snaps too, tossing for 680 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

In the run game, Kewan Lacy has been the bell cow with 1,136 rushing yards and a jaw-dropping 19 touchdowns on 231 carries. Logan Diggs and Damien Taylor have chipped in efficiently behind him when called upon. The Rebels spread the ball around in the passing game, with Harrison Wallace III leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Deuce Alexander, Dae'Quan Wright, Cayden Lee, Winston Watkins, and De'Zhaun Stribling have all cracked 300 receiving yards, giving Chambliss no shortage of weapons. Kicking duties have been rock solid too, with Lucas Carneiro perfect on extra points and nearly automatic on field goals, including a long of 54 yards.