How to watch Mississippi State vs Georgia NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fifth-ranked Georgia looks to keep polishing its playoff case when it heads to Starkville for a crucial SEC meeting with Mississippi State on Saturday.

Georgia comes in at 7-1 and has strung together four straight wins, including a tense 24-20 victory at Florida.

Mississippi State sits at 5-4 and just outlasted Arkansas 38-35. Georgia has yet to drop a true road game this year. Mississippi State has held its own at home but has struggled against ranked competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Mississippi State vs Georgia NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Mississippi State vs Georgia: Date and kick-off time

Mississippi State will take on Georgia in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Miss.

How to watch Mississippi State vs Georgia on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Mississippi State vs Georgia news & key players

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Mississippi State counters with senior quarterback Blake Shapen, who has thrown for 2,148 yards and 15 touchdowns. His outing against Texas, where he threw four touchdown passes, showed his capability to push tempo and attack vertically.

His primary weapon is senior wideout Brenen Thompson, who averages more than 17 yards per catch and has six receiving scores. Thompson went for 107 yards last week and remains the one Georgia cannot afford to lose track of.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Georgia offense runs through junior quarterback Gunner Stockton. He has been efficient and poised, completing more than 70 per cent of his throws for 1,776 yards and 12 touchdowns across eight games. He also brings mobility with 290 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. His performance in the overtime thriller at Tennessee, where he totaled 342 yards and three touchdowns, showed how much of the attack flows through him.

Freshman back Chauncey Bowens adds balance with his downhill style. He has rushed for 446 yards at 5.6 yards per carry and has shown the ability to break open games, highlighted by 119 yards and a touchdown at Alabama. Georgia leans on him to keep defenses honest and sustain long possessions.