How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

A pivotal NBA Cup showdown is set for Friday night as the Los Angeles Clippers (12-8) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-10) in a Western Conference Group B clash. The Clippers could improve to 2-1 in the tournament and position themselves for advancement with a decisive win, while the Timberwolves need a blowout victory to keep their slim hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Timberwolves and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Timberwolves and the Clippers live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channels: FDSN SC | FDSN NO

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been putting up 112.6 points per game this season, along with averages of 41.8 rebounds and 24.2 assists. Anthony Edwards leads the team offensively, contributing an impressive 28.0 points per game, while Mike Conley dishes out 4.8 assists per contest. On defense, Rudy Gobert dominates the boards with 11.4 rebounds and adds 1.5 blocks per game, while Conley averages 1.7 steals.

Minnesota's offensive output relies on efficiency, as they shoot 46.6% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc. Their ball movement, reflected in their 24.2 assists per game, is a cornerstone of their attack. Defensively, Gobert anchors the paint, helping the team average 4.4 blocks per game while holding opponents to a 47.1% shooting clip. However, turnovers are an issue, with the team committing 15.1 per game, often leading to fast-break opportunities for their rivals.

Key contributors include Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 28.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and Rudy Gobert, whose rim protection and rebounding are vital. Conley brings leadership and steady playmaking to the mix. Joe Ingles remains sidelined with a calf injury.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

The LA Clippers are averaging 108.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, and 25.1 assists per game this season. Norman Powell tops their scoring charts with 23.3 points per game, while James Harden leads in playmaking with 8.7 assists. On defense, Ivica Zubac anchors the team with 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while Harden chips in 1.5 steals per contest.

The Clippers thrive on efficient ball movement and rebounding, with their two-point shooting proving reliable. From beyond the arc, they shoot 36.8%, emphasizing perimeter accuracy as a focal point. Defensively, Ivica Zubac plays a key role in limiting opponents’ second-chance points, contributing to their averages of 4.4 blocks, 8.7 steals, and 46.0 rebounds per game. However, defensive rotations remain a concern, especially against teams with sharp ball movement and three-point shooters.

Harden is central to their performance, averaging 20.5 points and 8.7 assists per game. Despite the absence of Norman Powell, players like Terance Mann and Bones Hyland have stepped up to maintain the team's depth. Injuries to PJ Tucker, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Kobe Brown continue to challenge the squad’s consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/13/24 Los Angeles Clippers 100-118 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/04/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 88-89 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 02/13/24 Los Angeles Clippers 100-121 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 01/15/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 03/01/23 Los Angeles Clippers 101-108 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL