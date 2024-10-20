Minnesota Timberwolves 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves basketball games anywhere in the United States.

There's excitement building in Minnesota, and it's being driven by the pull of 23-year-old star Anthony Edwards. His stellar performances have propelled the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in two decades last time out.

Edwards translated his outstanding regular-season and playoff performances into even greater success, winning a Gold Medal at the Paris Olympics. His opponent in the final? None other than his Timberwolves teammate, Rudy Gobert. The momentum from Minnesota's strong season carried through the offseason, and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

After boosting their win total by 14 games—marking the third-largest improvement in win percentage across the NBA from 2023 to 2024—the Timberwolves are attracting national recognition. While the rise may seem swift, the Wolves are here to stay, thanks to a stellar defense and the emergence of a true superstar in Edwards.

This season, they'll take the court on Christmas Day for only the third time in franchise history. With Edwards, along with other young core players like 24-year-old Jaden McDaniels, a second-team All-Defensive selection, and reigning Sixth Man of the Year 25-year-old Naz Reid, the Timberwolves appear to be on a steady upward climb.

However, after reaching the NBA's final four, the next steps towards further success are few, but they are often the most challenging to achieve.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Tue, Oct 22 @ Los Angeles Lakers 9:00 PM TNT Thu, Oct 24 @ Sacramento Kings 9:00 PM No Local Telecast Sat, Oct 26 Toronto Raptors 7:00 PM Bally Sports North Tue, Oct 29 Dallas Mavericks 6:30 PM TNT Fri, Nov 1 Denver Nuggets 8:30 PM ESPN Sat, Nov 2 @ San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Bally Sports North Mon, Nov 4 Charlotte Hornets 8:00 PM Bally Sports North Thu, Nov 7 @ Chicago Bulls 7:00 PM NBA TV Fri, Nov 8 Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sun, Nov 10 Miami Heat 6:00 PM Bally Sports North Tue, Nov 12 @ Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Nov 13 @ Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Nov 15 @ Sacramento Kings 9:00 PM No Local Telecast Sun, Nov 17 Phoenix Suns 2:30 PM Bally Sports North Thu, Nov 21 @ Toronto Raptors 6:30 PM Bally Sports North Sun, Nov 24 @ Boston Celtics 2:30 PM Bally Sports North Tue, Nov 26 Houston Rockets 7:00 PM No Local Telecast Wed, Nov 27 Sacramento Kings 7:00 PM No Local Telecast Fri, Nov 29 LA Clippers 6:30 PM ESPN Mon, Dec 2 Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 PM NBA TV Wed, Dec 4 @ LA Clippers 9:30 PM NBA TV Fri, Dec 6 @ Golden State Warriors 9:00 PM ESPN Sun, Dec 8 @ Golden State Warriors 7:30 PM No Local Telecast Thu, Dec 19 New York Knicks 7:00 PM Bally Sports North Sat, Dec 21 Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM No Local Telecast Mon, Dec 23 @ Atlanta Hawks 6:30 PM Bally Sports North Wed, Dec 25 @ Dallas Mavericks 1:30 PM ABC / ESPN / ESPN3 Fri, Dec 27 @ Houston Rockets 7:00 PM No Local Telecast Sun, Dec 29 San Antonio Spurs 7:00 PM Bally Sports North Tue, Dec 31 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 PM NBA TV

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. The Timberwolves play 26 games on national TV, with 17 on ABC, ESPN and TNT and nine more NBA TV.

All local Minnesota Timberwolves games will air on Bally Sports North during the 2024-25 season. If you live in Timberwolves team territory and have a provider that includes Bally Sports North, you can stream the Wolves.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Bally Sports North, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Timberwolves games for absolutely free? ABC will get a handful of high-profile Timberwolves matchups in the NBA season against teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Timberwolves games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Minnesota Timberwolves season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn't justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Minnesota Timberwolves TV Schedule

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ Los Angeles Lakers TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - Toronto Raptors Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - Dallas Mavericks TNT ✓ - ✓ ✓ ✓ Denver Nuggets ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Chicago Bulls NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 - - - - - Miami Heat Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 - - - - - @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - Phoenix Suns Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Toronto Raptors Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Boston Celtics Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - Houston Rockets No Local Telecast - - - - - Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - LA Clippers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - Los Angeles Lakers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ LA Clippers NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Golden State Warriors ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - @ Golden State Warriors No Local Telecast - - - - - New York Knicks Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - Golden State Warriors No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Dallas Mavericks ABC/ESPN/ESPN3 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ VOD @ Houston Rockets No Local Telecast - - - - - San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports North $28 ✓ - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games on DirecTV Stream

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Bally Sports North, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Minnesota Timberwolves, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games on Fubo

To catch Minnesota Timberwolves games, you can tune in via Bally Sports North, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games on Hulu+

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Minnesota Timberwolves games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Bally Sports North.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Minnesota Timberwolves with Max?

You can catch any Minnesota games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Minnesota Timberwolves games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Minnesota Timberwolves Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Minnesota TV market, another dependable way to watch Timberwolves in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

