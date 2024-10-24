LA Clippers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

While much attention has been on the departures of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Clippers have quietly strengthened their defense by bringing in key additions like Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Kris Dunn. Though these signings may not be the most headline-grabbing, they could enhance the team's overall performance by focusing on balance and cohesion rather than just raw talent.

With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden still anchoring the offense, the Clippers retain two elite scoring threats. However, what's new is that they'll be surrounded by versatile, defense-first role players who better complement their abilities. The squad may not be as packed with stars as last season, but the pieces might fit together more seamlessly, particularly within head coach Tyronn Lue's nine-man rotation system, which prioritizes staggering stars and maximizing individual contributions.

Leonard and Harden will continue to lead the charge, but with players like Jones stepping into a starting role and Dunn taking over as backup point guard, the Clippers now boast a deeper, more defensively solid unit. Furthermore, the team’s flexibility with Harden's two-year contract keeps them competitive for now, while preserving cap space for the future.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the Clippers 2024-25 season.

LA Clippers upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Wed, Oct 23 Phoenix Suns 7:00 PM ESPN Sat, Oct 26 @ Denver Nuggets 2:00 PM NBA TV Sun, Oct 27 @ Golden State Warriors 5:30 PM No Local Telecast Wed, Oct 30 Portland Trail Blazers 7:30 PM KATU 2.2 Thu, Oct 31 Phoenix Suns 7:30 PM NBA TV Sat, Nov 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 7:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Mon, Nov 4 San Antonio Spurs 7:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Wed, Nov 6 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM ESPN Fri, Nov 8 @ Sacramento Kings 7:00 PM No Local Telecast Sat, Nov 9 Toronto Raptors 7:30 PM NBA TV Mon, Nov 11 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 5:00 PM NBA TV Wed, Nov 13 @ Houston Rockets 5:00 PM No Local Telecast Fri, Nov 15 @ Houston Rockets 5:00 PM No Local Telecast Sun, Nov 17 Utah Jazz 6:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Mon, Nov 18 Golden State Warriors 7:30 PM NBA TV Wed, Nov 20 Orlando Magic 7:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Fri, Nov 22 Sacramento Kings 7:30 PM No Local Telecast Sun, Nov 24 @ Philadelphia 76ers 3:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Mon, Nov 25 @ Boston Celtics 4:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Wed, Nov 27 @ Washington Wizards 4:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Fri, Nov 29 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 4:30 PM ESPN Sun, Dec 1 Denver Nuggets 7:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Tue, Dec 3 Portland Trail Blazers 7:30 PM Katu 2.2 Wed, Dec 4 Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30 PM NBA TV Sun, Dec 4 Houston Rockets 6:00 PM No Local Telecast Thu, Dec 19 @ Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Sat, Dec 21 @ Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Mon, Dec 23 @ Memphis Grizzlies 5:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal Fri, Dec 27 Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM NBA TV Mon, Dec 30 New Orleans Pelicans 5:00 PM Bally Sports SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

LA Clippers 2024-25 season results

October

Date Result Record Wed, Oct 23 LA Clippers 113-116 Phoenix Suns 0-1

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games in local markets

The LA Clippers have officially found a new broadcasting home, sort of. The Bally Sports App has been rebranded as the FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, and the network will continue to produce and air all Pistons games, with the exception of certain matchups designated as national TV. The Clippers will play 21 games on national television this coming season. Three will be on TNT, six on ESPN, and 12 on NBA TV.

From the consumer's viewpoint, the transition is quite smooth: the channel in your cable package that previously featured Bally Sports SoCal remains the same; it's simply adopted a new name.

Bally Sports SoCal is accessible throughout Southern California, the Las Vegas Valley and Hawaii. You can catch it through cable providers like Comcast Xfinity (now included in the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum, and WOW! It's also available via satellite on DIRECTV. To find out which cable companies in your area offer the channel, just enter your zip code at this link.

Streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo also offer FanDuel Sports Network SoCal. Both streamers provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Clippers games for absolutely free? You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you'd rather stream Clippers games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 LA Clippers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn't justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, MSG+ will set you back $30 per month, while the Clippers Live streaming platform will cost you $14.99 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Fans in the Los Angeles region can sign up for Clippervision to enjoy access to games featuring both the LA Clippers and the San Diego Clippers, along with replays, highlights, classic matchups, and additional content. Every Clippers game is also available on the FanDuel Sports Network, formerly known as Bally Sports West.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

LA Clippers TV Schedule

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube @ Denver Nuggets ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Golden State Warriors NBA TV $15 $8 $11 $11 ✓ Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 - - - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ San Antonio Spurs FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - vs Philadelphia 76ers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV $15 $8 $11 $11 ✓ @ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA TV $15 $8 $11 $11 ✓ @ Houston Rockets No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Utah Jazz FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - vs Golden State Warriors NBA TV $15 $8 $11 $11 ✓ vs Orlando Magic FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ Philadelphia 76ers FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ Boston Celtics FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ Washington Wizards FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ vs Denver Nuggets FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - vs Portland Trail Blazers KATU 2.2 - - - - - vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV $15 $8 $11 $11 ✓ @ Dallas Mavericks FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - - @ Memphis Grizzlies FanDuel Sports Network SoCal $28 ✓ - - -

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: (5 Days)

Channels: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the LA Clippers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch LA Clippers games, you can tune in via FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports, Arizona's Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

🏷️💸SALE:- Save $23 each month for the first 3 months of Hulu Live TV with this special offer! This deal is available until November 19, so it's a great time to take advantage of the discount if you're looking to stream live TV at a reduced rate.

How to watch LA Clippers NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch LA Clippers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Arizona Family Sports.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the LA Clippers with Max?

You can catch any Clippers games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch LA Clippers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch LA Clippers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch LA Clippers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Los Angeles TV market, another dependable way to watch Clippers in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

