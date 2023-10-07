Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles Galaxy will try to keep their faint MLS Cup playoff hopes alive on Saturday when make the trip to face a sputtering Minnesota United side in an all Western Conference affair.

Minnesota, who fired head coach Adrian Heath Friday morning in the aftermath of an ugly 5-1 loss to LAFC on Wednesday, haven't won in seven matches and their playoff chances look very bleak as they sit three points out of the final playoff spot with two games left to go.

Galaxy, meanwhile, are in a similar predicament, and desperately need a win as they trail ninth-place FC Dallas by six points for the final playoff spot.

The visitors come into this encounter off the back of a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Seattle as Cristian Roldan scored in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time to deny L.A. a crucial point.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Field

The MLS match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy will be played at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota's Robin Lod remains unavailable for selection due to a knee problem that has seen him fail to make an appearance since late May. Ryen Jiba and Brent Kallman also remain sidelined for the visitors due to an unspecified issue, but the latter is drawing increasingly closer to a return to action. Joseph Rosales is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Trapp, Arriaga; Dotson, Reynoso, Hlongwane; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Irwin, Dick, St Clair Defenders: Henry, Taylor, Tapias, Kallman, Valentin, Boxall, Bristow Midfielders: Reynoso, Hlongwane, Arriaga, Rosalaes, Fragapane, Trapp, Tajouri-Shradi, Gregus Forwards: Amarilla, Garcia, Oluwayesi, Weah, Dunbar, Pukki

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy are having to contend with a lengthy injury list which includes Chris Mavinga (back spasm), Lucas Calegari (torn muscle), Eriq Zavaleta (back), Martin Caceres (ankle), Gaston Brugman (knee) and Chicharito (knee).

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is also a doubt after missing the last two games due to an ankle problem. Mark Delgado missed the last match against Seattle Sounders due to concussion protocol, but is expected to be back in contention for this match.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Aude, Alfaro, Yoshida, Leerdam; Rosell, Cerrillo; Boyd, Costa, Fagundez; Sharp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes Defenders: Coulibaly, Yoshida, Alfaro, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas, Edwards Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa Forwards: Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Joveljic, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/6/22 LA Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota United MLS 19/5/22 Minnesota United 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS 7/11/21 LA Galaxy 3-3 Minnesota United MLS 19/9/21 Minnesota United 3-0 LA Galaxy MLS 14/8/21 Minnesota United 0-1 LA Galaxy MLS

