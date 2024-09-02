The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals to start a high-voltage MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with an 80-56 record overall and a great 40-25 record at home; while the St. Louis Cardinals are in third place with a 68-68 record overall and a 32-36 performance on the road.
The Brewers are much better offensively than the Cardinals. They are ranked fifth in their division with 4.89 runs for each game, while the Cardinals are ranked 24th with 4.10 runs for each game. Furthermore, the Cardinals are hitting .247, which is 13th in the league, while the Brewers are hitting .254, which is seventh out of the teams in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: BSWI, BSMW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time
The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|September 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
This season, Willy Adames is a big part of the Milwaukee Brewers' offense. He has hit .256 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs.
Tobias Myers is good on the field, with a 2.99 earned run average and a 6-5 win-loss record.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|Low back inflammation
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Hoby Milne
|LHP
|Shoulder injury
|Out, 15-Day IL
St. Louis Cardinals team news
Alec Burleson has hit 21 home runs, a .281 hitting average, and 72 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rookie Masyn Winn has impressed with a .282 batting average, and a .330 on-base percentage, with a .423 slugging percentage, adding pace and versatility to the offense.
Andre Pallante's 3.80 ERA and 6-6 record have stabilized the Cardinals' rotation.
St. Louis Cardinals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Willson Contreras
|C
|Right middle finger injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Michael Siani
|OF
|Oblique injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 02, 2024
|Freddy Peralta
|Andre Pallante
Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the next game between the Brewers and the Cardinals should be a close one. In recent games, the Cardinals have been on top, winning three of their last five. On August 22, 2024, they won both games by results of 3-0 and 10-6. The Brewers beat the Cardinals by a score of 3-2 on August 21st, 2024, and 5-3 on the 12th of May 2024, showing that they could be tough against them. Given how they've performed recently, the game could come down to pitching battles and clutch hits. The Cardinals want to keep winning, while the Brewers want to use their strong home performance to tie the season series.
|Date
|Results
|Aug 22, 2024
|Cardinals 3-0 Brewers
|Aug 22, 2024
|Cardinals 10-6 Brewers
|Aug 21, 2024
|Brewers 3-2 Cardinals
|May 12, 2024
|Cardinals 4-3 Brewers
|May 12, 2024
|Brewers 5-3 Cardinals