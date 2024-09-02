This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals to start a high-voltage MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with an 80-56 record overall and a great 40-25 record at home; while the St. Louis Cardinals are in third place with a 68-68 record overall and a 32-36 performance on the road.

The Brewers are much better offensively than the Cardinals. They are ranked fifth in their division with 4.89 runs for each game, while the Cardinals are ranked 24th with 4.10 runs for each game. Furthermore, the Cardinals are hitting .247, which is 13th in the league, while the Brewers are hitting .254, which is seventh out of the teams in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, BSMW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateSeptember 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

This season, Willy Adames is a big part of the Milwaukee Brewers' offense. He has hit .256 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Tobias Myers is good on the field, with a 2.99 earned run average and a 6-5 win-loss record.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Christian YelichOFLow back inflammationOut, 10-Day IL
Hoby MilneLHPShoulder injuryOut, 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Alec Burleson has hit 21 home runs, a .281 hitting average, and 72 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rookie Masyn Winn has impressed with a .282 batting average, and a .330 on-base percentage, with a .423 slugging percentage, adding pace and versatility to the offense.

Andre Pallante's 3.80 ERA and 6-6 record have stabilized the Cardinals' rotation.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Willson ContrerasCRight middle finger injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Michael SianiOFOblique injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 02, 2024Freddy PeraltaAndre Pallante

Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the next game between the Brewers and the Cardinals should be a close one. In recent games, the Cardinals have been on top, winning three of their last five. On August 22, 2024, they won both games by results of 3-0 and 10-6. The Brewers beat the Cardinals by a score of 3-2 on August 21st, 2024, and 5-3 on the 12th of May 2024, showing that they could be tough against them. Given how they've performed recently, the game could come down to pitching battles and clutch hits. The Cardinals want to keep winning, while the Brewers want to use their strong home performance to tie the season series.

DateResults
Aug 22, 2024Cardinals 3-0 Brewers
Aug 22, 2024Cardinals 10-6 Brewers
Aug 21, 2024Brewers 3-2 Cardinals
May 12, 2024Cardinals 4-3 Brewers
May 12, 2024Brewers 5-3 Cardinals

More MLB news and coverage

