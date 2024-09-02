Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals to start a high-voltage MLB action on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT.

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with an 80-56 record overall and a great 40-25 record at home; while the St. Louis Cardinals are in third place with a 68-68 record overall and a 32-36 performance on the road.

The Brewers are much better offensively than the Cardinals. They are ranked fifth in their division with 4.89 runs for each game, while the Cardinals are ranked 24th with 4.10 runs for each game. Furthermore, the Cardinals are hitting .247, which is 13th in the league, while the Brewers are hitting .254, which is seventh out of the teams in the league.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: BSWI, BSMW

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a highly anticipated MLB game on September 02, 2024, at 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date September 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

This season, Willy Adames is a big part of the Milwaukee Brewers' offense. He has hit .256 with 27 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Tobias Myers is good on the field, with a 2.99 earned run average and a 6-5 win-loss record.

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Yelich OF Low back inflammation Out, 10-Day IL Hoby Milne LHP Shoulder injury Out, 15-Day IL

St. Louis Cardinals team news

Alec Burleson has hit 21 home runs, a .281 hitting average, and 72 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rookie Masyn Winn has impressed with a .282 batting average, and a .330 on-base percentage, with a .423 slugging percentage, adding pace and versatility to the offense.

Andre Pallante's 3.80 ERA and 6-6 record have stabilized the Cardinals' rotation.

St. Louis Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Willson Contreras C Right middle finger injury Out, 10-Day IL Michael Siani OF Oblique injury Out, 10-Day IL

Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team September 02, 2024 Freddy Peralta Andre Pallante

Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the next game between the Brewers and the Cardinals should be a close one. In recent games, the Cardinals have been on top, winning three of their last five. On August 22, 2024, they won both games by results of 3-0 and 10-6. The Brewers beat the Cardinals by a score of 3-2 on August 21st, 2024, and 5-3 on the 12th of May 2024, showing that they could be tough against them. Given how they've performed recently, the game could come down to pitching battles and clutch hits. The Cardinals want to keep winning, while the Brewers want to use their strong home performance to tie the season series.

Date Results Aug 22, 2024 Cardinals 3-0 Brewers Aug 22, 2024 Cardinals 10-6 Brewers Aug 21, 2024 Brewers 3-2 Cardinals May 12, 2024 Cardinals 4-3 Brewers May 12, 2024 Brewers 5-3 Cardinals

