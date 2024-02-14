Millwall vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town want to fight for an automatic Premier League promotion spot as they travel to The Den to take on Millwall in a Championship clash on Wednesday.

However, a three-game winless run in the league following last Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Brom has not helped the cause for the visitors, while Millwall also aim to snap a six-game winless run (D1 L5) in all competitions after suffering a 2-1 loss to Coventry City at the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: The Den

The Championship match between Millwall and Ipswich Town will be played at The Den in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Millwall vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US and fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Millwall team news

Kevin Nisbet (hamstring), Aidomo Emakhu and Ryan Longman (both shoulder) are sidelined through injuries, while Brooke Norton-Cuffy emerges as a doubt after missing the game at Coventry on Sunday.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Tanganga, Harding, Cooper; McNamara, Honeyman, De Norre, Bryan; Esse, Flemming, Obafemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Cooper, Tanganga, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Mayor Forwards: Obafemi, Bradshaw, Watmore, Flemming

Ipswich Town team news

English forward George Hirst is a long-term absentee at the club, while Lee Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams and Cameron Burgess are in line to return from a fitness issue and international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, respectively.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Clarke; Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Travis, Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Moore, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Millwall and Ipswich Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 29, 2023 Ipswich Town 3-1 Millwall Championship July 23, 2022 Millwall 1-1 Ipswich Town Club Friendly July 31, 2021 Ipswich Town 0-3 Millwall Club Friendly January 1, 2019 Ipswich Town 2-3 Millwall Championship October 27, 2018 Millwall 3-0 Ipswich Town Championship

