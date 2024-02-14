Millwall vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ipswich Town want to fight for an automatic Premier League promotion spot as they travel to The Den to take on Millwall in a Championship clash on Wednesday.
However, a three-game winless run in the league following last Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Brom has not helped the cause for the visitors, while Millwall also aim to snap a six-game winless run (D1 L5) in all competitions after suffering a 2-1 loss to Coventry City at the weekend.
Millwall vs Ipswich Town kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|The Den
The Championship match between Millwall and Ipswich Town will be played at The Den in London, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, February 14, in the United States (US).
How to watch Millwall vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US and fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Millwall team news
Kevin Nisbet (hamstring), Aidomo Emakhu and Ryan Longman (both shoulder) are sidelined through injuries, while Brooke Norton-Cuffy emerges as a doubt after missing the game at Coventry on Sunday.
Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Tanganga, Harding, Cooper; McNamara, Honeyman, De Norre, Bryan; Esse, Flemming, Obafemi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman
|Defenders:
|Cooper, Tanganga, Hutchinson, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding
|Midfielders:
|Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, De Norre, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Mayor
|Forwards:
|Obafemi, Bradshaw, Watmore, Flemming
Ipswich Town team news
English forward George Hirst is a long-term absentee at the club, while Lee Evans is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Brandon Williams and Cameron Burgess are in line to return from a fitness issue and international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, respectively.
Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Clarke; Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Walton, Hladky, Slicker
|Defenders:
|Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien
|Midfielders:
|Travis, Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness
|Forwards:
|Chaplin, Moore, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Millwall and Ipswich Town across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 29, 2023
|Ipswich Town 3-1 Millwall
|Championship
|July 23, 2022
|Millwall 1-1 Ipswich Town
|Club Friendly
|July 31, 2021
|Ipswich Town 0-3 Millwall
|Club Friendly
|January 1, 2019
|Ipswich Town 2-3 Millwall
|Championship
|October 27, 2018
|Millwall 3-0 Ipswich Town
|Championship