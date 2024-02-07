Millonarios vs America de Cali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Primera A match between Millonarios and America de Cali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millonarios will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat over the weekend when they play host to seventh-placed America Cali in Wednesday's Primera A contest at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro.

The Superliga Colombiana champions have made a shaky start to their new Colombian top-flight campaign, and are currently languishing in 11th place with just five points to their name from opening rounds, as they slumped to a meek 2-0 defeat to runners-up Tolima last time out.

The Scarlets, meanwhile, edged out Patriotas 1-0 at Olimpico Pascual Guerrero last weekend to lift themselves to seventh in the standings, just a point behind third-placed Atletico Nacional.

Millonarios vs America de Cali kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

The Colombian Primera A match between Millonarios and America de Cali will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, commonly known as El Campin, in Bogota, Colombia

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Millonarios vs America de Cali online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Millonarios team news

The hosts have three big injury concerns heading into this midweek game, with the attacking duo of Jader Valencia and Diego Abadia continuing their respective recoveries from ACL injuries picked up last year. Centre-forward Diego Abadia also suffered a knee collateral ligament tear in late January and could be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Millonarios possible XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

America de Cali team news

Luis Sanchez is the solitary player unavailable for America Cali for their trip to face Millonarios, with the Colombian attacking midfielder now missing as many as 33 games through a serious knee injury sustained back in July last year.

America de Cali predicted XI: Graterol; Bocanegra, García, Velasco, Cardona; Paz, Barrios, Mena; Quiñónes, Ramos, López

Position Players Goalkeepers: Graterol, Soto, Múnera, Quintero Defenders: Sauro, Palacios, Castrillón, Mina, García, Velasco, Hernández, Bocanegra, Valencia, Mosquera Midfielders: Barrios, Ibarbo, Cardona, Sánchez, Rivera, Barrios, Paz, Zapata, Mena, Sarmiento, Leys, Nazarith, Escobar, Quiñónes Forwards: Holgado, Ramos, Valencia, López

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/12/23 América de Cali 1-1 Millonarios Primera A, Clausura 20/11/23 Millonarios 2-2 América de Cali Primera A, Clausura 31/10/23 América de Cali 1-1 Millonarios Primera A, Clausura 04/06/23 Millonarios 2-2 América de Cali Primera A, Apertura 01/06/23 América de Cali 0-1 Millonarios Primera A, Apertura

