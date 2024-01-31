How to watch the Primera A match between Millonarios and Alianza FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Superliga Colombiana champions Millonarios will look to return to winning ways when they take on Alianza FC in Wednesday's Primera A tie at Estadio El Campín.

The Blue Ballet kicked off the Apertura 2024 season on the front foot with a thumping 5-0 victory over Independiente Medellin on the opening day of the campaign, but could only manage a lackluster 0-0 draw against Atletico Bucaramanga last time out.

Alianza Petrolera, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away from home in their opening fixture of the Clausura against giants Atletico Nacional. However, after their dramatic 3-3 draw with Deportivo Cali last Saturday, Alianza should be more optimistic.

Millonarios vs Alianza FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

The Colombian Primera A match between Millonarios and Alianza FC will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, commonly known as El Campin, in Bogota, Colombia

It will kick off at 6:10pm ET on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Millonarios vs Alianza FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the Spanish-language live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Millonarios team news

Millonarios boss Alberto Gamero will be without the services of Jader Valencia and Diego Abadia through a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Millonarios possible XI: Montera; Alfonzo, Llinas, Arias, Banguero; Guerra, Giraldo, Vega, Silva; Giordana, L. Castro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: Quinones, Giordana, L. Castro, Guerra, B. Castro, Carvajal, Brochero, Paredes, Largacha

Alianza FC team news

Alianza will once again miss out on goalkeeper Angelo Campos, who will not be back before February 20, 2024, due to a ban imposed by Peruvian Football Association (FPF) for displaying an Alianza Lima flag during the warm-up before the 2023 Liga 1 final against Universitario de Deportes at the Monumental Stadium.

Central midfielder Jair León will also be missing after picking up a red card in the 3-3 draw with Deportivo Cali last weekend.

Alianza FC possible XI: Mosquera; Guerrero, Olaya, Franco, Saldana; Leon, Bolano, Jimenez; Martinez, Renteria, Gil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Graziani, Mora Defenders: Franco, Saldaña, Navarro, Ospina, Figueroa Midfielders: Batalla, Cárdenas, Gil, Acosta, Manjarres, Blanco, Orozco, Castillo, Colpa, Flórez, Morales, Meza, Torres, Reyes, Torres Forwards: Rangel, Rentería, Valdes, Blanco, García, Rueda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/10/2023 Alianza 1-2 Millonarios Copa Colombia 29/09/2023 Millonarios 2-0 Alianza Primera A 29/07/2023 Alianza 1-0 Millonarios Primera A 11/5/2023 Millonarios 3-1 Alianza Primera A 30/10/2022 Alianza 2-4 Millonarios Primera A

