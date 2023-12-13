Middlesbrough vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Middlesbrough and Hull City continue their battle to land a Championship playoff spot when the two sides square off at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Boro and Hull both lost their last two respective league games but Michael Carrick's men remain three points adrift of Liam Rosenior's men.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Middlesbrough vs Hull kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 13 in the United States (US).

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

All of Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith, Lewis O'Brien, Riley McGree, Hayden Hackney and Marcus Forss are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

On the other hand, Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones have returned from their bans and can both feature as the two full-backs, with Dan Barlaser and Jonny Howson continuing in midfield.

Emmanuel Latte Lath is expected to be stationed upfront.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Dijksteel, Clarke, Fry, Engel; Barlaser, Howson; Jones, Greenwood, Rogers; Latte Lath.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel Midfielders: Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, I. Jones Forwards: Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert

Hull team news

The visitors will remain without the injured duo of Ruben Vinagre and Dogukan Sinik, while Alfie Jones is a doubt after missing last weekend's 2-0 loss to QPR.

With Liam Delap leading the line, Jaden Philogene will play a supporting role from the left and one of Aaron Connolly or Adama Traore from the right flank.

In Jones' uncertainty, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves look set to marshal the backline again.

Hull possible XI: Allsop; Christie, McLoughlin, Greaves, Coyle; Seri, Morton; Connolly, Twine, Philogene; Delap.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Slater, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Philogene, Sinik, Aydinlik, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil Forwards: Delap, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Connolly

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Middlesbrough and Hull City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 19, 2023 Middlesbrough 3-1 Hull City Championship November 1, 2022 Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough Championship April 9, 2022 Middlesbrough 0-1 Hull City Championship October 2, 2021 Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough Championship July 2, 2020 Hull City 2-1 Middlesbrough Championship

Useful links