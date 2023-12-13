Middlesbrough vs Hull City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Middlesbrough and Hull City continue their battle to land a Championship playoff spot when the two sides square off at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.
Boro and Hull both lost their last two respective league games but Michael Carrick's men remain three points adrift of Liam Rosenior's men.
Middlesbrough vs Hull kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Riverside Stadium
The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 13 in the United States (US).
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
All of Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith, Lewis O'Brien, Riley McGree, Hayden Hackney and Marcus Forss are unavailable for selection due to injuries.
On the other hand, Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones have returned from their bans and can both feature as the two full-backs, with Dan Barlaser and Jonny Howson continuing in midfield.
Emmanuel Latte Lath is expected to be stationed upfront.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Dijksteel, Clarke, Fry, Engel; Barlaser, Howson; Jones, Greenwood, Rogers; Latte Lath.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
|Defenders:
|Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel
|Midfielders:
|Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, I. Jones
|Forwards:
|Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert
Hull team news
The visitors will remain without the injured duo of Ruben Vinagre and Dogukan Sinik, while Alfie Jones is a doubt after missing last weekend's 2-0 loss to QPR.
With Liam Delap leading the line, Jaden Philogene will play a supporting role from the left and one of Aaron Connolly or Adama Traore from the right flank.
In Jones' uncertainty, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves look set to marshal the backline again.
Hull possible XI: Allsop; Christie, McLoughlin, Greaves, Coyle; Seri, Morton; Connolly, Twine, Philogene; Delap.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson
|Defenders:
|Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Morton, Seri, Slater, Docherty, Tufan, Traore, Twine, Vaughan, Philogene, Sinik, Aydinlik, Sayyadmanesh, Lokilo, Covil
|Forwards:
|Delap, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Connolly
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Middlesbrough and Hull City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 19, 2023
|Middlesbrough 3-1 Hull City
|Championship
|November 1, 2022
|Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|April 9, 2022
|Middlesbrough 0-1 Hull City
|Championship
|October 2, 2021
|Hull City 2-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|July 2, 2020
|Hull City 2-1 Middlesbrough
|Championship