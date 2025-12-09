How to watch Michigan vs Villanova NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The final horn had barely faded from Villanova's emphatic 90–63 win over Penn before the inevitable question landed at Kevin Willard’s feet: what’s next for a Wildcats group riding a seven-game heater and sitting at 7-1?

Standing in their path is an unbeaten Michigan side that has burst out of the gates as convincingly as anyone in college basketball. The Wolverines are 8-0 and steamrolling opponents by an average of 28 points per night, most recently dismantling Rutgers 101–60 in their Big Ten opener. Before Thanksgiving, Michigan tore through the Players Era showcase in Las Vegas, stacking blowout victories over San Diego State (94–54), No. 21 Auburn (102–72) and No. 12 Gonzaga (101–61) to lift the tournament trophy.

History leans slightly in Villanova's favor, the Wildcats own a 4–2 edge in the series, and five of those six clashes have come on neutral floors, including three memorable March Madness showdowns (1985, 2018 and 2022). Remarkably, three of Villanova's Final Four runs have featured a dance with Michigan along the way.

This time, though, the script flips. Villanova heads to Ann Arbor for its first-ever visit to the Crisler Center, tucked right beside Michigan Stadium, better known to the sport's faithful as "the Big House."

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs Villanova game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Villanova: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Wildcats in a highly anticipated game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Kick-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch Michigan vs Villanova on TV & stream live online

Michigan vs Villanova news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan’s engine is powered by 6ft 9in senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg, a transfer from UAB who has quickly become the heartbeat of the Wolverines. He’s stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis, putting up 15.8 points, 7.6 boards, and 3.3 assists per contest.

The supporting cast isn't far behind, either. Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., a sophomore forward, has been a major force with 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Right on his heels is UCLA import Aday Mara, a junior center who's nearly averaging a double-double with 9.4 points and 9.0 rebounds. Mara has also turned into a shot-swatting menace, ranking seventh nationally with a hefty 2.9 blocks per outing.

On the sidelines, head coach Dusty May is only in year two at the helm after a successful six-year run at Florida Atlantic. His 2024-25 debut in Ann Arbor couldn’t have gone much better, a 27–10 record, a Big Ten Tournament crown, and a march to the Sweet 16 before bowing out to No. 1 seed Auburn.

Villanova Wildcats team news

The Wildcats are finally reaping the rewards of better health in recent weeks. Center Duke Brennan had been sidelined after rolling his right ankle in the win over La Salle on Nov. 19, forcing him to sit out the matchup with Old Dominion. But he returned to the starting five against Temple last Monday, and didn't skip a beat. On Saturday, he stole the spotlight at the Big Five Classic, earning MVP honors thanks to a rugged double-double performance (15 points, 10 boards).

Graduate transfer guard Devin Askew is also starting to look like himself again after being limited for most of September and October with a knee sprain. The Sacramento native came off the bench firing in the victory over the Quakers, pouring in 17 points. His spark was the crown jewel of a massive 30-point contribution from the Villanova reserves, who completely flipped the game’s momentum.