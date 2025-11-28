How to watch Michigan vs Ohio State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Few matchups in college football deliver the electricity and raw emotion of The Game, and this year’s edition might be the biggest yet. Bragging rights, perfection, and College Football Playoff dreams all hang in the balance when Michigan welcomes Ohio State to Ann Arbor on Saturday in the sport’s most iconic rivalry.

It has been a full calendar year since No. 1 Ohio State (11-0) tasted defeat, and the team responsible for that stumble was none other than No. 15 Michigan (9-2). Last season's improbable upset in Columbus still echoes across both fanbases, but taking down the Buckeyes this time around is its own mountain to climb. The Wolverines are chasing a fifth straight win in the series, a feat not accomplished since the 1920s.

Ohio State marches into the Big House featuring the most suffocating defense in America, surrendering a jaw-dropping 7.6 points per game. That total is the second-stingiest any FBS team has posted in the past three decades. On the other side of the ball, the Buckeyes boast firepower highlighted by Heisman front-runner Julian Sayin, who is tracking toward the FBS single-season record for completion rate, and explosive playmaker Jeremiah Smith, giving OSU an offense that can break games open in an instant.

Michigan has been perfect inside Michigan Stadium this season, yet the Wolverines have faced just one ranked opponent, a hard-fought road test against No. 18 Oklahoma. Now they get their biggest challenge of the year, in their building, with everything on the line.

Michigan vs Ohio State: Date and kick-off time

The Wolverines will take on the Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch Michigan vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan vs Ohio State news & key players

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan, meanwhile, has found ways to score even without its top running backs. With Justice Haynes out and Jordan Marshall sidelined last week, the Wolverines still dropped 45 points and piled up 445 yards in College Park. Freshman Bryce Underwood has stepped up in the moment, throwing for 200-plus yards in back-to-back road games. Still, the margins are thin. Michigan is 0-2 this year when posting fewer than 350 total yards, and Ohio State’s defense is giving up just 206.6 per contest. The battle in the trenches will be everything, and Michigan’s offensive line has to pry open lanes against a dominant Buckeye front.

On the other side of the ball, slowing this Ohio State machine means making Julian Sayin uncomfortable. He’s completing passes at a historic clip, and with arguably the best group of receivers in college football, the Wolverines cannot allow explosive plays. That’s where Derrick Moore comes into the picture. The game-wrecker off the edge has 9.5 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures, and Michigan will need every bit of his disruption if it wants to keep the Buckeyes from dictating the tempo.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

No offense in college football is humming quite like Ohio State’s right now. The Buckeyes sit atop the nation in both dropback success rate and EPA, and they’re putting the ball in the air more often than most teams would in the same situations, throwing 5 per cent above the national tendency, the 30th-highest rate in the country.

Quarterback Julian Sayin has only cashed this passing prop six times all season, but when he does, it’s been fireworks. Every single time he’s cleared it, he has blasted past the 300-yard mark. Ohio State lives in explosive territory, and even giving them small victories through the air only strengthens Sayin’s Heisman campaign.