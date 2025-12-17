How to watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Vanderbilt and Memphis are set to collide Wednesday night at FedExForum, with both programs arriving at this non-conference showdown from very different directions. The Commodores have been nothing short of red-hot to open the season, still spotless on the ledger.

Vanderbilt rolled through its first five games against Lipscomb, UCF, Eastern Kentucky, Arkansas–Pine Bluff and Texas Southern, then kept the momentum rolling with victories over Western Kentucky, VCU, Saint Mary’s, SMU and Central Arkansas. Ten games in, it’s a pristine 10-0 start for the visitors.

Memphis, on the other hand, has endured a far bumpier ride. The Tigers opened the year with a win over San Francisco, only to stumble through a tough stretch against Ole Miss, UNLV, Purdue and Wake Forest. They steadied themselves with wins over Southern Illinois, New Orleans and Baylor, but were knocked back again by Louisville over the weekend. Through nine outings, Memphis sits at 4-5 overall.

Historically, this matchup has been as even as it gets, with the series deadlocked at eight wins apiece. That said, Memphis has owned the recent chapter, taking each of the last four meetings. The Tigers struck first back in December 1998, followed by a victory in the 2005 NIT quarterfinals. More recently, they claimed a 76-67 win in Nashville in November 2022, then followed it up with a dramatic 77-75 comeback triumph at home last season.

Memphis vs Vanderbilt: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Commodores in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, TN

How to watch Memphis vs Vanderbilt on TV & stream live online

Memphis vs Vanderbilt news & key players

Memphis Tigers team news

Memphis had a much rougher outing against Louisville later that day. The Tigers dug themselves into a deep hole early, getting outpaced by 20 points before halftime.

Although they showed some fight after the break by winning the second half 42-36, the damage was already done in a lopsided 99-73 defeat. Hasan Abdul Hakim led the way with 18 points and four rebounds, Dug McDaniel followed with 16 points and two boards, and Sincere Parker contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt carried a healthy cushion into halftime against Central Arkansas on Saturday, heading to the locker room with a 47-31 advantage. While the Commodores eased off the gas after the break and were outscored by five in the second half, they never truly let go of control, closing out an 83-72 victory.

Tyler Nickel stole the spotlight with a game-high 30 points to go along with four rebounds. Tyler Tanner stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine boards and seven assists, while Jalen Washington chipped in another 12 points and seven rebounds to round out a balanced performance.