Mazatlan vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will hope to enter into the playoff spots when they face reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL at Estadio de Mazatlán this Saturday.

Mazatlan haven’t been very reliable at the start of the season so far, having recorded only two wins out of their opening 10 games (4D, 4L). But they are coming into this encounter off the back of their best performance of the season, a convincing 3-1 victory over Chivas Guadalajara away from home in midweek.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are off to a strong start in the new Liga MX season and sit third in the table after nine games, just two points behind the leaders San Luis with a game-in hand.

The visitors ripped through an out-of-sorts Monterrey outfit to record a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Estadio Universitario last Sunday, before midweek action saw Robert Siboldi’s side beat MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC in the Campeones Cup 2023 final at the BMO Stadium.

In what was a thriller of a soccer game filled with twists, drama, and red-card controversies, the Mexican giants ultimately ran out 4-2 victors in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 :06 pm ET / 6:06 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mazatlan

The Liga MX game between Mazatlan and Tigres will be played at Estadio Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The kick-off time for this match is set at 9:06 pm ET/ 6:06 pm PT.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The highly-anticipated fixture will be available to watch and stream live on ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan team news

Mazatlan boss Ismael Rescalvo has almost a fully fit squad at his disposal, with the exception of starting goalkeeper Hugo González, who is the only major absentee for the hosts ahead of the clash with Tigres, and will be replaced by Ricardo Gutierrez in between the sticks.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Flores, Intriago; Barcenas, Benedetti, Colman; Loba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Velez Defenders: Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz, Madueña, Moreno, Alvarado Midfielders: Flores, Intriago, Colman, Esquivel Forwards: Benedetti, Loba, Barcenas, Bello, Amarilla, Villegas, Lastra, Zárate

Tigres team news

Due to a quick turnaround between games, Tigres boss Roberto Siboldi could rotate his lineup significantly for the trip to Mazatlan to keep things fresh on the pitch.

Andre Pierre-Gignac is in the early hunt for the Golden Boot in Liga MX this season, with five goals to his name so far, including a well-taken brace in the thumping of Monterrey last weekend.

Having already started in the midweek, the French striker could be rested for Saturday’s clash, with Nicolas Ibanez and Marcel Flores set to be tasked with the responsibility of leading the attack here.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Vigon, Gorriaran, Lainez, Córdova; Flores, Ibáñez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Carioca, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Fulgencio, Aquino, Herrera, Quinones, Lainez Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/4/23 Tigres 1-2 Mazatlan Liga MX 14/12/22 Tigres 0-0 Mazatlan America Friendlies 9/7/22 Mazatlan 0-1 Tigres Liga MX 7/2/22 Tigres 4-3 Mazatlan Liga MX 21/8/12 Mazatlan 0-3 Tigres Liga MX

