Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game today

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlán and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will be hoping to make it three wins in a row when they host Santos Laguna at Estadio de Mazatlan in their latest Liga MX Apertura fixture on Wednesday night.

The hosts currently find themselves in 12th place in the Mexican top-flight standings with 16 points after 14 games this season, and come into this encounter off back-to-back morale-boosting wins to get their season back on track. Last week, they pummeled 16th-place Queretaro 3-0 in a result that, considering Mazatlan's dominance, could have easily been more impressive.

While the home side are back flying again, Santos Laguna returned to winning ways themselves, and in some style, thrashing 10th-placed FC Juarez 5-1 in front of their home support at Estadio Nuevo Corona.

The visitors haven’t been very consistent with their display since the start of the season, and have lost two of their last three games to currently sit in 11th place, one point out of the 10th and final playoff position in the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlán vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00pm ET/ 8:00pm PT Venue: Estadio Mazatlan

Mazatlan and Santos Laguna face off on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Estadio Mazatlan in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, México. Kickoff is set for 11:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 8:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Mazatlán vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture between Mazatlan and Santos Laguna will be available to watch on TUDN and fuboTV.

Team news & squads

Mazatlán team news

Defensive midfielder Roberto Meraz will not be back for Mazatlan until March next year after injuring his ACL at the start of the season. Meanwhile, centre-back Nestor Vidrio (hamstring), and right-winger Andres Montano (foot), who have missed 11 and 6 games, respectively, will remain sidelined here.

Mazatlan Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Alvarado, Almada, Diaz; Barcenas, Esquivel, Intriago, Colman; Loba, Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna will continue to be without 28-year-old central defender Matheus Doria due to a foot issue, but Ismael Govea was an unused substitute last time out after successfully recovering from a knee injury, and will be in contention to feature here.

After banging in 10 goals already in the league this season, Colombian striker Harold Preciado is expected to continue leading the line for the visitors with attacking midfielder Juan Brunetta providing creativity from a free-roaming role, having bagged seven goals and eight assists in Liga MX this season.

Santos Laguna possible XI:C. Lopez; R. Lopez, Torres, H. Rodriguez, Campos; E. Rodriguez, Cervantes, Aquino, Vergara; Preciado, Brunetta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajuda, C. Lopez Defenders: R. Lopez, Torres, Doria, Campos, Lozano, Manzanares, Mariscal, H. Rodriguez Midfielders: Medina, A. Lopez, Cervantes, E. Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Dominguez, H. Rodriguez Forwards: Brunetta, Preciado, Aguirre, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/1/23 Mazatlan 1-2 Santos Liga MX Clausura 24/12/22 Mazatlan 2-3 Santos Club Friendlies 3/10/22 Santos 3-0 Mazatlan Liga MX Apertura 20/4/22 Mazatlan 1-0 Santos Liga MX Clausura 29/1/22 Mazatlan 2-1 Santos Club Friendlies

