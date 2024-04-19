Mazatlan vs Juarez: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will take on Juarez in the Liga MX at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday. These two teams are separated by just three points after 15 rounds in the ongoing Clausura campaign. Mazatlan are 13th whereas Juarez are 16th in the standings.

Mazatlan have won just two out of their last five games and will be looking to climb up the standings with a win at home. After three wins in a row, Juarez lost their last outing against Tijuana and will be hoping to bounce back into winning ways.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan vs Juarez kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: El Encanto Stadium

The match will be played at El Encanto Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan have to deal with a big injury list ahead of their upcoming game against Juarez.

Luis Olivas (hamstring), Roberto Meraz (ACL), Brian Rubio (unknown) and Lucas Merolla (knee) and Nicolás Benedetti have all been ruled out for the upcoming game against Juarez.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

FC Juarez team news

Juarez continue to miss the services of their key players Sebastián Jurado, Alfredo Talavera, Diego Valoyes and Jairo Torres.

They are all sidelined with injuries and are expected to be out for the foreseeable future.

Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Orquin, Calvo, Ortega, Edson; del Campo, Vergara, Garcia; Villalpando, Castro, Zaldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Higuera Defenders: Calvo, Mosquera, Manriquez, Ortiz, Campillo, Vukcevic, Orquin, Abella, Nevarez, J. Garcia Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Zapata, Venegas, Fernando, Villalpando, Perez Bouquet, Munoz, Saucedo, Castro, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Zaldivar, Escoto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 Juárez 3 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX 26/07/23 Mazatlán P 1 - 1 Juárez Leagues Cup 04/02/23 Mazatlán 2 - 3 Juárez Liga MX 21/08/22 Juárez 1 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX 23/04/22 Juárez 0 - 2 Mazatlán Liga MX

Useful links