Mazatlan vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will welcome table-toppers Club America at Estadio de Mazatlan in Liga MX Apertura on Friday night.

The visitors are flying high after early hiccups. Things weren't exactly looking great for new Club America manager Andre Jardine in mid-August as they suffered a disappointing round of 16 exit in the Leagues Cup following an uneventful start to the Liga MX Apertura season.

However, they have since flipped on the switch, and Jardine has led Club America to an excellent nine-game unbeaten streak, and they now sit at the top of the table after defeating crosstown rivals Pumas 1-0 last Saturday.

Mazatlan have improved on their rock-bottom finish from last season. They sit 16th in the Apertura standings after 11 games. Although the hosts are not billed as the favorites against high-flying Club America, they could draw inspiration from their 3-1 rout of Chivas last Wednesday and went toe-to-toe in a 3-2 thrilling defeat against reigning Liga MX champions Tigres UANL.

Mazatlan vs Club America kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET /8 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mazatlan

How to watch Mazatlan vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through ViX+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan team news

Mazatlan boss Ismael Rescalvo is dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the visit of league leaders Club America. Veteran centre-back and club captain Nestor Vidrio and winger Andres Montana are ruled out through hamstring and foot injuries, respectively.

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Roberto Meraz has suffered a long-term ACL injury, and will not be back until March 2024. Back-up goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez started in between the sticks at the weekend in the injury absence of Hugo Gonzalez, and could keep his spot in goal here.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Flores, Intriago; Barcenas, Benedetti, Colman; Loba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Velez Defenders: Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz, Madueña, Moreno, Alvarado

Midfielders: Flores, Intriago, Colman, Esquivel Forwards: Benedetti, Loba, Barcenas, Bello, Amarilla, Villegas, Lastra, Zárate

Club America team news

Star striker and club captain Henry Martin shook off a knock to start the game against Pachuca last time out, but head coach Andre Jardine took no risks and subbed him off early in the second half of the game, with Club America leading 4-0 at the moment, so Martin should be fresh to start here against Mazatlan.

Diego Valdes wasn't fully fit and missed out on the last game, but could return to the fold for this Friday night's clash.

Jardine has taken his time to implement his ideas and patch up the holes left by a continued supply of injuries, but the visitors finally seem to have found their mojo back.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Castillo, Chavez; dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Suarez, Rodriguez; Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/1/23 Club America 6-0 Mazatlan Liga MX 17/2/22 Mazatlan 2-1 Club America Liga MX 12/9/21 Club America 2-0 Mazatlan Liga MX 20/3/21 Mazatlan 0-1 Club America Liga MX 3/9/20 Club America 3-1 Mazatlan Liga MX

