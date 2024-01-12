Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan FC will take on Apertura 2023 playoff semifinalists Atletico de San Luis at Estadio El Encanto in the Clausura 2024 season on Friday night as the second part of the 77th edition of the Liga MX kicks off.

After a tremendous start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign against all odds, Atletico San Luis' form peeled off towards the final stretch of the regular season.

They did, however, qualify for the Liguilla with a seventh-place finish, and dumped out No. 2 seed Monterrey 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final before crashing out in the semi-final, beaten 5-2 by eventual winners Club America.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, enjoyed a terrific run of games towards the end of the Apertura season, winning four and losing one. They made it to the final series playoffs, but things did not go as planned in the play-in round as they were eliminated 2-1 by Santos Laguna at the first hurdle itself.

Mazatlan FC vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: Friday, January 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mazatlan

Mazatlan and Atletico de San Luis face off on Friday, January 12, 2023 at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Kickoff is set for 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Defensive midfielder Roberto Meraz is a long-term injury absentee for Mazatlan as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture picked up in mid-July last year. Joining him on the treatment room are attacking midfielder Nicolas Benedetti (ACL) and centre-back Lucas Merolla (knee), with the former also out for the season.

Mazatlan Predicted XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Barcenas, Esquivel, Intriago, Colman; Amarillo, Lastra

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Merolla, Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Atletico de San Luis team news

Mexican central defensive midfielder Andres Iniestra (meniscus) is the only injury concern for Atletico San Luis for their 2024 Clausura opener against Mazatlan.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Chávez, Domínguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Guemez, Dourado; Lamonge, Villalpando, Aranted; Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gitierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 09/23/23 Atletico San Luis 3-2 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Apertura 04/03/23 Atletico San Luis 2-1 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Clausura 07/23/22 Mazatlan FC 1-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 04/02/22 Atletico San Luis 1-0 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Clausura 08/28/21 Mazatlan FC 2-2 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura

