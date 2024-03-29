How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio de Mazatlan is the venue for an intriguing bottom-half Liga MX battle on Good Friday night when 15th-placed Mazatlan pit their wits against 16th-placed Club Tijuana.

After the 2-0 loss against Toluca a few weeks ago, coach Miguel Herrera's Xolos went on to record four straight draws in Liga MX. They deserved a victory against Santos Laguna last time out, with only two goals to show for their 30 efforts at the opposition's goal.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, are still reeling from a hefty 5-1 loss to Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario before the international break.

Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET/8 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán

The match will take place on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, with a kickoff scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT for US viewers.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan boasts an extensive injury list ahead of their upcoming game against Tijuana, featuring the likes of Luis Olivas (hamstring), Roberto Meraz (ACL), Brian Rubio (unknown), Jefferson Intriago (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee). Nicolás Benedetti is out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Tijuana team news

Chilean international defender Nicolás Díaz is the only player ruled out for the hosts due to an unknown issue.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez, Murillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 26, 2023 Tijuana 1-1 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Apertura April 15, 2023 Mazatlan FC 1-2 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura July 31, 2022 Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Apertura February 12, 2022 Mazatlan FC 2-0 Tijuana Liga MX Clausura September 25, 2021 Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan FC Liga MX Apertura

