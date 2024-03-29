Estadio de Mazatlan is the venue for an intriguing bottom-half Liga MX battle on Good Friday night when 15th-placed Mazatlan pit their wits against 16th-placed Club Tijuana.
After the 2-0 loss against Toluca a few weeks ago, coach Miguel Herrera's Xolos went on to record four straight draws in Liga MX. They deserved a victory against Santos Laguna last time out, with only two goals to show for their 30 efforts at the opposition's goal.
Mazatlan, meanwhile, are still reeling from a hefty 5-1 loss to Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario before the international break.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, March 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm ET/8 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio de Mazatlán
The match will take place on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, with a kickoff scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT for US viewers.
How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Mazatlan FC team news
Mazatlan boasts an extensive injury list ahead of their upcoming game against Tijuana, featuring the likes of Luis Olivas (hamstring), Roberto Meraz (ACL), Brian Rubio (unknown), Jefferson Intriago (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee). Nicolás Benedetti is out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.
Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Gutierrez
|Defenders:
|Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena
|Midfielders:
|Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti
|Forwards:
|Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra
Tijuana team news
Chilean international defender Nicolás Díaz is the only player ruled out for the hosts due to an unknown issue.
Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez, Murillo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
|Defenders:
|Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
|Midfielders:
|Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 26, 2023
|Tijuana 1-1 Mazatlan FC
|Liga MX Apertura
|April 15, 2023
|Mazatlan FC 1-2 Tijuana
|Liga MX Clausura
|July 31, 2022
|Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan FC
|Liga MX Apertura
|February 12, 2022
|Mazatlan FC 2-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX Clausura
|September 25, 2021
|Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan FC
|Liga MX Apertura