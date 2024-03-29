This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio de Mazatlan is the venue for an intriguing bottom-half Liga MX battle on Good Friday night when 15th-placed Mazatlan pit their wits against 16th-placed Club Tijuana.

After the 2-0 loss against Toluca a few weeks ago, coach Miguel Herrera's Xolos went on to record four straight draws in Liga MX. They deserved a victory against Santos Laguna last time out, with only two goals to show for their 30 efforts at the opposition's goal.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, are still reeling from a hefty 5-1 loss to Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario before the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date:Friday, March 29, 2024
Kick-off time:11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Venue:Estadio de Mazatlán

The match will take place on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, with a kickoff scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT for US viewers.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan boasts an extensive injury list ahead of their upcoming game against Tijuana, featuring the likes of Luis Olivas (hamstring), Roberto Meraz (ACL), Brian Rubio (unknown), Jefferson Intriago (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee). Nicolás Benedetti is out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gonzalez, Gutierrez
Defenders:Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena
Midfielders:Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti
Forwards:Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Tijuana team news

Chilean international defender Nicolás Díaz is the only player ruled out for the hosts due to an unknown issue.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Gomez, Fernandez; Rivera, Corona, Alvarez, Contreras; Gonzalez, Murillo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
Defenders:Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
Midfielders:Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
Forwards:Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
August 26, 2023Tijuana 1-1 Mazatlan FCLiga MX Apertura
April 15, 2023Mazatlan FC 1-2 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
July 31, 2022Tijuana 2-0 Mazatlan FCLiga MX Apertura
February 12, 2022Mazatlan FC 2-0 TijuanaLiga MX Clausura
September 25, 2021Tijuana 0-0 Mazatlan FCLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

