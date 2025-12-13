How to watch Maryland vs Michigan NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Maryland’s Big Ten home debut doesn’t get any more unforgiving, with the Terrapins welcoming a juggernaut in No. 2 Michigan.

The Wolverines arrive in College Park riding a wave of momentum. Sitting at 9-0 overall and 1-0 in league play, Michigan has been nothing short of dominant, owning the top spot in both KenPom and the NET rankings while also boasting the nation’s best defensive efficiency by the numbers.

For Maryland, the challenge is steep. The Terps are 6-4 on the season and already 0-1 in conference play, and their two games against ranked opponents have been rough sledding, both losses coming by 30-plus points and totaling a 72-point deficit. Michigan represents an even stiffer test. The Wolverines have steamrolled everyone in sight, highlighted by a 40-point demolition of Gonzaga, a Bulldogs team that handed Maryland a 39-point defeat earlier this season.

Those lofty rankings haven’t come out of thin air. After squeaking past Wake Forest and TCU in a pair of early-season thrillers, Michigan has flipped the switch. Each of its last seven wins has come by at least 25 points, including three blowouts decided by 40 or more, cementing its status as the team no one wants to see right now.

Maryland vs Michigan news & key players

Maryland Terrapins team news

Maryland, meanwhile, has had a far tougher time finding rhythm on offense. The Terrapins are scoring 77.1 points per game but are connecting on only 40.6% of their shots. Payne has been the steady heartbeat, averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds, while freshman Darius Adams has flashed upside with 13.2 points per night. Coit matches that scoring average from the perimeter, and Andre Mills along with Elijah Saunders add rotation depth. Efficiency, however, has been a major stumbling block, as Maryland is hitting just 31% from three and sits near the bottom nationally in field-goal percentage.

On defense, the Terps have been leaky, giving up 78.5 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 45.6% overall, including 37% from beyond the arc. They’re respectable on the glass at 37 rebounds per contest, but turnovers and shaky perimeter defense have repeatedly come back to haunt them. To have any shot at hanging around against Michigan’s offensive onslaught, Maryland will need Payne to control the paint and its guards to value every possession. Otherwise, the Wolverines’ pace, balance, and efficiency could turn this into another runaway in a hurry.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan has been a nightmare matchup on the offensive end, rolling up an eye-popping 94 points per night while knocking down better than 52% of its shots. Yaxel Lendeborg sets the tone with 15 points and seven rebounds per game, while Morez Johnson chips in 13.4 points and 6.7 boards of his own. Freshman Trey McKenney has provided consistent production at 11 points a contest, and Aday Mara gives the Wolverines a major presence around the rim, pulling down close to nine rebounds per outing. With Cadeau orchestrating the attack and dishing out 5.7 assists per game, Michigan’s scoring punch comes from everywhere, making them one of the most well-rounded lineups in the nation.

The defensive side has been just as suffocating. Michigan is limiting opponents to only 66 points per game and a miserable 34.5% shooting clip. They own the boards with 46.6 rebounds per night and run teams off the three-point line, surrendering just 29.6% from deep. When you combine their ability to dictate pace, bully teams in the paint, and then stretch the floor with deadly perimeter shooting, it’s easy to see why the Wolverines have looked like an absolute force. As they head into College Park, the goal is simple: keep the perfect record intact and make it another comfortable, double-digit win.