The Miami Marlins are set to host the San Diego Padres to open a high-voltage MLB battle on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT.

The Marlins are having a tough time at the plate, as shown by their 29th-place league ranking in runs per game (3.62). With a batting average of .237, they are ranked 20th overall. In the same way, their .292 on-base percentage is one of the lowest within the league, showing how hard it is for them to get on base and make runs.

However, the San Diego Padres are doing very well offensively. They are 12th in the league with an average of 4.67 runs scored per game, which is a lot more than the other teams. With a batting average of .265, they are the best in the league at hitting and getting on base. Their on-base percentage of .324 is also seventh best, showing their ability to get on base and helping them score runs overall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSFL, SDPA

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The exciting MLB clash between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres will happen on August 09, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date August 09, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs San Diego Padres team news

Miami Marlins team news

Jake Burger has hit 17 home runs so far this season, but his batting average is only .236. He has driven in 47 runs despite his lower average, showing his offensive potential.

This season, Jesus Sanchez has a .239 batting average, a .288 on-base percentage, and a .410 slugging percentage, showing moderate power but some inconsistency at the plate.

Miami Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Dane Myers OF Left ankle fracture Out, 10-Day IL Ryan Weathers LHP Finger injury Out, 60-Day IL

San Diego Padres team news

Jurickson Profar has shown power and reliability at the plate with 19 home runs, a .302 hitting average, and 71 RBIs.

Yu Darvish has a 3.19 ERA with 4 wins along with 3 losses, showing strong but not perfect pitching.

San Diego Padres injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ha-Seong Kim SS Soreness in the right triceps Fernando Tatis OF Stress reaction in the quad Out, 10-Day IL

Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 09, 2024 Edward Cabrera Martin Perez

Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres head-to-head record

This future game should be close since the Marlins and the Padres have faced each other five times. Two of the Marlins' wins stand out: an imposing 9-1 victory on May 30, 2024, as well as a good 3-0 shutout win on August 23, 2023. The Padres, on the other hand, have consistently been strong, claiming three of these games. They won 4-0 on May 29, 2024, as well as 4-0 on August 24, 2023, each time shutting out the other team. Even though the Marlins can have big games, their record suggests that the Padres might have a small edge in the next game because they have been more consistent.

Date Results May 30, 2024 Marlins 9-1 Padres May 29, 2024 Padres 4-0 Marlins May 28, 2024 Padres 2-1 Marlins Aug 24, 2023 Padres 4-0 Marlins Aug 23, 2023 Marlins 3-0 Padres

