How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Mets hit the road for a three-game set against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. New York enters the series at 1-2, sitting third in the NL East, while Miami leads the division with a 3-1 record. Last season, the Mets edged the Marlins in head-to-head matchups, going 7-6.
New York arrives in Miami after dropping its opening series against the Astros, closing out with a 2-1 loss on Saturday. That defeat sealed a 1-2 series record, and this matchup with the Marlins marks the final leg of a six-game road trip before the Mets return home Friday for their home opener against the Blue Jays.
Meanwhile, the Marlins are riding high after securing a 3-1 series win over the Pirates, capping it off with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Miami remains home for this series before embarking on its first road trip of the season against the Braves on Friday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The Marlins will take on the Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
loanDepot park
Location
Miami, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players
Miami Marlins team news
For the Mets, Juan Soto was a force at the plate last season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. Francisco Lindor put up a solid .273 average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage, while Pete Alonso contributed 34 homers and 88 RBI despite a .240 batting average. Brandon Nimmo provided consistent production, recording 128 hits with a .327 OBP and a .399 SLG.
Miami counters Mets batting with right-hander Cal Quantrill, who went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 29 appearances in 2024. Quantrill has made just two career starts against the Mets, recording a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts.
New York Mets team news
On the Marlins’ side, Otto Lopez turned in a steady .270 batting average, racking up 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 25 walks. Xavier Edwards impressed with a .328 average, tallying 12 doubles, five triples, a home run, and 33 walks. Jonah Bride finished with a .276 average, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, and 30 walks, while Nick Fortes chipped in 16 doubles, four homers, and 11 walks while batting .227.
On the mound for the Mets will be left-hander David Peterson, who posted a strong 10-3 record with a 2.90 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 21 outings last season. Against the Marlins, he has fared well in his career, going 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts over nine appearances.
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Score
Away Team
23.03.25
ST
New York Mets
10-2
Miami Marlins
17.03.25
ST
Miami Marlins
5-6
New York Mets
09.03.25
ST
Miami Marlins
3-7
New York Mets
04.03.25
ST
New York Mets
1-1
Miami Marlins
26.02.25
ST
Miami Marlins
4-1
New York Mets