Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Mets hit the road for a three-game set against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. New York enters the series at 1-2, sitting third in the NL East, while Miami leads the division with a 3-1 record. Last season, the Mets edged the Marlins in head-to-head matchups, going 7-6.

New York arrives in Miami after dropping its opening series against the Astros, closing out with a 2-1 loss on Saturday. That defeat sealed a 1-2 series record, and this matchup with the Marlins marks the final leg of a six-game road trip before the Mets return home Friday for their home opener against the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are riding high after securing a 3-1 series win over the Pirates, capping it off with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Miami remains home for this series before embarking on its first road trip of the season against the Braves on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Marlins will take on the Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 6:40  pm ET/3:40 pm PT at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:40  pm ET/3:40 pm PT

Venue

loanDepot park

Location

Miami, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Miami Marlins team news

For the Mets, Juan Soto was a force at the plate last season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. Francisco Lindor put up a solid .273 average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage, while Pete Alonso contributed 34 homers and 88 RBI despite a .240 batting average. Brandon Nimmo provided consistent production, recording 128 hits with a .327 OBP and a .399 SLG.

Miami counters Mets batting with right-hander Cal Quantrill, who went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 29 appearances in 2024. Quantrill has made just two career starts against the Mets, recording a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

New York Mets team news

On the Marlins’ side, Otto Lopez turned in a steady .270 batting average, racking up 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 25 walks. Xavier Edwards impressed with a .328 average, tallying 12 doubles, five triples, a home run, and 33 walks. Jonah Bride finished with a .276 average, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, and 30 walks, while Nick Fortes chipped in 16 doubles, four homers, and 11 walks while batting .227.

On the mound for the Mets will be left-hander David Peterson, who posted a strong 10-3 record with a 2.90 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 21 outings last season. Against the Marlins, he has fared well in his career, going 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts over nine appearances.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Score

Away Team

23.03.25

ST

New York Mets

10-2

Miami Marlins

17.03.25

ST

Miami Marlins

5-6

New York Mets

09.03.25

ST

Miami Marlins

3-7

New York Mets

04.03.25

ST

New York Mets

1-1

Miami Marlins

26.02.25

ST

Miami Marlins

4-1

New York Mets

