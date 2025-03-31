How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Mets hit the road for a three-game set against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. New York enters the series at 1-2, sitting third in the NL East, while Miami leads the division with a 3-1 record. Last season, the Mets edged the Marlins in head-to-head matchups, going 7-6.

New York arrives in Miami after dropping its opening series against the Astros, closing out with a 2-1 loss on Saturday. That defeat sealed a 1-2 series record, and this matchup with the Marlins marks the final leg of a six-game road trip before the Mets return home Friday for their home opener against the Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the Marlins are riding high after securing a 3-1 series win over the Pirates, capping it off with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Miami remains home for this series before embarking on its first road trip of the season against the Braves on Friday.

How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSFL and SNY

FDSFL and SNY Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue loanDepot park Location Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Miami Marlins team news

For the Mets, Juan Soto was a force at the plate last season, hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. Francisco Lindor put up a solid .273 average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .500 slugging percentage, while Pete Alonso contributed 34 homers and 88 RBI despite a .240 batting average. Brandon Nimmo provided consistent production, recording 128 hits with a .327 OBP and a .399 SLG.

Miami counters Mets batting with right-hander Cal Quantrill, who went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 29 appearances in 2024. Quantrill has made just two career starts against the Mets, recording a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

New York Mets team news

On the Marlins’ side, Otto Lopez turned in a steady .270 batting average, racking up 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 25 walks. Xavier Edwards impressed with a .328 average, tallying 12 doubles, five triples, a home run, and 33 walks. Jonah Bride finished with a .276 average, 10 doubles, 11 home runs, and 30 walks, while Nick Fortes chipped in 16 doubles, four homers, and 11 walks while batting .227.

On the mound for the Mets will be left-hander David Peterson, who posted a strong 10-3 record with a 2.90 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 21 outings last season. Against the Marlins, he has fared well in his career, going 4-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts over nine appearances.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets head-to-head record