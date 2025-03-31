+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Athletics v Seattle MarinersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners (2-2) will welcome the Detroit Tigers (0-3) to T-Mobile Park on Monday night for the opener of their three-game series, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Seattle is coming off a narrow 2-1 victory over the Athletics on Sunday, powered by Julio Rodríguez, who went 1-for-3 with a solo shot and two RBI. Bryan Woo delivered a strong outing, working six innings while allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out five.

Detroit, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win of the season after falling 7-3 to the Dodgers on Saturday. Reese Olson took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings while fanning five. Manuel Margot provided a bright spot for the offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Mariners will take on the Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Park

Location

Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Seattle's pitching has been solid, compiling a 3.25 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and holding opponents to a .211 average. However, the offense has been sluggish, managing just eight total runs while hitting .175 with a .291 OBP. Jorge Polanco leads the team with three RBI, while Randy Arozarena and Rodríguez have each homered once. Emerson Hancock, who finished 4-4 with a 4.75 ERA over 60.2 innings last season, will get the nod for the Mariners.

Detroit Tigers team news

Through three games, the Tigers' pitching staff has struggled, posting a 6.75 ERA, though they’ve limited opposing hitters to a .227 average. Offensively, they've plated 12 runs while hitting .238 with a .328 on-base percentage. Dillon Dingler has been a standout early on, slashing .333 with a homer and three RBI. Jackson Jobe, a rookie making his MLB debut, is slated to start for Detroit.

Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

15-Aug-24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Seattle Mariners

2-1

14-Aug-24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Seattle Mariners

3-2

13-Aug-24

MLB

Detroit Tigers

Seattle Mariners

15-1

9-Aug-24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers

4-3

8-Aug-24

MLB

Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers

2-6

