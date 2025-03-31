How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Seattle Mariners (2-2) will welcome the Detroit Tigers (0-3) to T-Mobile Park on Monday night for the opener of their three-game series, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET.
Seattle is coming off a narrow 2-1 victory over the Athletics on Sunday, powered by Julio Rodríguez, who went 1-for-3 with a solo shot and two RBI. Bryan Woo delivered a strong outing, working six innings while allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out five.
Detroit, meanwhile, is still searching for its first win of the season after falling 7-3 to the Dodgers on Saturday. Reese Olson took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings while fanning five. Manuel Margot provided a bright spot for the offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers MLB game
Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSDET
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Mariners will take on the Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
Date
Monday, March 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
Venue
T-Mobile Park
Location
Seattle, Washington
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
Seattle Mariners team news
Seattle's pitching has been solid, compiling a 3.25 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and holding opponents to a .211 average. However, the offense has been sluggish, managing just eight total runs while hitting .175 with a .291 OBP. Jorge Polanco leads the team with three RBI, while Randy Arozarena and Rodríguez have each homered once. Emerson Hancock, who finished 4-4 with a 4.75 ERA over 60.2 innings last season, will get the nod for the Mariners.
Detroit Tigers team news
Through three games, the Tigers' pitching staff has struggled, posting a 6.75 ERA, though they’ve limited opposing hitters to a .227 average. Offensively, they've plated 12 runs while hitting .238 with a .328 on-base percentage. Dillon Dingler has been a standout early on, slashing .333 with a homer and three RBI. Jackson Jobe, a rookie making his MLB debut, is slated to start for Detroit.
Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
15-Aug-24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners
2-1
14-Aug-24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners
3-2
13-Aug-24
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Seattle Mariners
15-1
9-Aug-24
MLB
Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers
4-3
8-Aug-24
MLB
Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers
2-6