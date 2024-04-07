Manchester United vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to fierce rivals Manchester United on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to exact retribution for their recent FA Cup exit at Old Trafford.

Currently sitting in the sixth spot in the English top-flight, the Red Devils need three points to try and force their way into one of the Champions League spots, while Liverpool are battling it out with Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League crown and know three points at their arch-rivals will go a long way towards proving their title credentials.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am EST Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30 am EST in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and Sling TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Victor Lindelof picked up an injury against Brentford, and the Red Devils are now assessing how long he will be sidelined. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are in contention to return, which would be a significant boost.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Liverpool team news

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson is close to a return, but this game will come just too soon for him, therefore Caoimhín Kelleher, who has impressed since coming in between the sticks for the Brazilian, will start once again.

The Reds remain without the services of Thiago, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip. Diogo Jota could back available at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, while Curtis Jones is also closing in on a potential return.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 17 March 2024 Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool Premier League 17 December 2023 Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd Premier League 5 March 2023 Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd Premier League 22 August 2022 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool Premier League 19 April 2022 Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd Premier League

